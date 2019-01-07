Trails announced for European softball slowpitch championship

Softball Ireland has announced the date for trails for the Irish team for the European slowpitch championship 2019.
Ireland head coach Senan Dormer has appointed Eoin Coonan assistant coach along with Jonathan Spielberg as the assistant coach. Jay Slevin as logistics manager and Karen Brady as Strength and conditioning coach.
As part of its preparations for the 2019 European Championships, Ireland travelled to London to play in the annual World Series tournament hosted by the BSF.
Ireland just missed out on a top 6 finish losing in the bottom of last to England in the last game of the round robin on Saturday.
Ireland ultimately finished the tournament in eighth place and the full tournament report can be found by clicking here.
The 2019 European Coed Slowpitch Championships will be held in Budapest from July 15 – 20, 2019 at which Ireland will be hoping to reclaim a medal, after winning three bronze medals in the last 8 years.
First trial will be an indoor session in Firhouse community hall on Feb 24th from 1 till 4 pm. With outdoor trials to be held in March.
Can anyone interested please email Senan_dormer@yahoo.co.uk.