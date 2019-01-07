Trails announced for European softball slowpitch championship

As part of its preparations for the 2019 European Championships, Ireland travelled to London to play in the annual World Series tournament hosted by the BSF.

Ireland just missed out on a top 6 finish losing in the bottom of last to England in the last game of the round robin on Saturday.

Ireland ultimately finished the tournament in eighth place and the full tournament report can be found by clicking here.

The 2019 European Coed Slowpitch Championships will be held in Budapest from July 15 – 20, 2019 at which Ireland will be hoping to reclaim a medal, after winning three bronze medals in the last 8 years.