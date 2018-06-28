Two more Irish records for Sarah Healy

Seventeen year old Sarah Healy, who has been named on the Ireland team for the U18 European Championships in Hungary next month, continued in her rich vein of form this week, breaking more Irish records in Belfast.

The Blackrock AC athlete ran 2:02.76 when second to Claire Mooney in the 800m at the Belfast International and in the process broke Ciara Mageean’s Irish U18 and U20 records. Ironically, Mageean finished fourth behind the Dubliner who recently became the second fastest European U18 ever over 1,500m when clocking 4:09.25 at a meet in Germany.

Healy joins Sonia O’Sullivan, Ciara Mageean and Mary Purcell as the four Irishwomen to have broken 4:10 for 1,500m and 2:03 for 800m.

She is ranked number 1 in Europe U18 at both 800m and 1,500m and her time in Germany is a qualifying standard for the European Athletics Championships in Berlin in August.