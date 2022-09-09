Two wins for Conor Swail at Spruce Meadows

5 total views, 5 views today

Conor Swail has started well at the ‘Masters’ in Spruce Meadows, Canada, with two early victories.

Swail and Clear Concept took The Kubota Cup 1.40m, a one-round competition against the clock, in the International Ring. The world number 4 ranked rider and Clear Concept posted an unbeatable clear round in 63.73 seconds to take top spot.

Over 35 combinations competed in the CANA Cup 1.60m yesterday, among them Olympians, World Champions and familiar 5* Grand Prix Champions from the 2022 Spruce Meadows Summer Series.

Six of the horses and riders advanced to the jump-off from an opening round of 12 obstacles and 15 jumping efforts.

Conor Swail, this time riding Count Me In, took the honours as they were the only combination to leave all the fences up in the jump off as they crossed the finish line in a time of 43.46 seconds.

The win means Swail is now qualified for the Sunday’s CP ‘International – one of few Spruce Meadows victories that have eluded the Irishman to date.

