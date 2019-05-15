Ulster Football Championship: Cavan v Monaghan, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cavan v Monaghan, Saturday, 7 pm, Breffni Park

The Sky Sports cameras will be in Breffni Park on Saturday night for the meeting of neighbours Cavan and Monaghan in the Ulster SFC Quarter-Final game. The winners of this game will play either Down or Armagh in the semi-final on June 2nd.

Both sides played in Division 1 of the Allianz League for 2019. Cavan were once again relegated having come up from division 2 in 2018. They seem to be getting promoted then going straight back down over the last few seasons. They played 7 games just winning and losing 6. Monaghan by their standards also had a poor enough league, however, Malachy O’Rourke will probably be delighted just remain in the division. His side finished 3rd from bottom, losing 5 games out 7, winning two.

I expect this game to be a close one. Cavan will be roared on by big support for sure and anything is possible. Last year a goal only separated the sides and I personally can’t see much between them this time around either. Looking at the teams Cavan will look to players like Padraig Faulkner, Conor Moynagh and Conor Rehill in defence, in midfield, Killian Clarke will need to be at his best, Dara McVeety could also play in midfield or defence as he quite a versatile player. Conor Madden, Cian Mackey and Martin Reilly will more than likely be the full forward line and a good supply of ball would see the trio do damage.

Looking at Monaghan, they are a very settled team. In defence Colin Walshe, Drew Wylie and Ryan Wylie are all likely to start. Karl O’Connell at half back is one of the best in the game and his surging runs could cause problems for Cavan. In attack much again will rely on Conor McManus.

If the below results are anything to go by, it will be very close 2 or 3 points either side

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2017 Monaghan 1-15 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)

2015 Monaghan 0-16 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)

2013 Monaghan 1-10 Cavan 0-12 (Ulster semi-final)

2001 Cavan 0-13 Monaghan 0-11 (Ulster-semi-final)

1995 Cavan 1-09 Monaghan 0-10 (Ulster semi-final)

Team News

Cavan: TBA

Monaghan: TBA

Betting

Monaghan are 8/15 to win, Cavan are 21/10 which is good odds in my opinion. Monaghan -2 at evens looks the bet here I think they will win by 3 points.