US Masters 2019 Result – Tiger Woods wins the Green Jacket

Its been the week of the Tiger, with Woods winning the US Masters and Roll winning the Grand National. We have the Top 10 finishing order.

Six players shared the lead over the last five holes but it was the 15th hole where Tiger took the outright lead after Francesco Molinari found the water twice on back nine and dropped out of contention. Tiger birdied the 16th as well and that put him 2 shots in front and he finished on -13 to win by one shot after a bogey on the 18th.

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele all ended up on -12 but none of the three ever looked like winning with Tiger always expected to birdie the 13 & 15. Tony Finau finished on -11 with Simpson, Molinari and Jason Day. Rahm, Cantlay, Fowler ending up on -10

This was Tiger Woods 5th Green Jacket and 15th Major which is unbelievable considering it looked like he may never hit anther golf ball due to back injuries.

There is almost an air of disbelief here. Can Tiger Woods really be two shots ahead with two holes to play? After all the drama, all the stories, all the tales, all the operations. Can it really be happeninG Peter Alliss BBC Sport commentator at Augusta National

Nobody could have ever expected Tiger to win another major, but when you think of the class of players in the top it really makes his win look even better.

