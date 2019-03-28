Video – Full 1st Round Mock NFL Draft for 2019/20 season

Its that time of year again, where people will start thinking about NFL drafts, can your team pick up the next superstar of American Football.

The last time the Cardinals picked No. 1? It was 1958, when they were the Chicago Cardinals. That pick — Rice quarterback King Hill — started just 11 games for the franchise, going 3-8. This time around, Arizona has several needs.

The 49ers’ lost season ends with the No. 2 pick instead of a playoff spot. And with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo expected back in 2019, this team has talent. San Francisco took defensive linemen with its first-round picks from 2015-17. Could the 49ers make it four in five drafts?

The Jets picked third in 2018, too, after trading up with the Colts to take quarterback Sam Darnold. New York is without its second-round pick because of that deal, but it gained an extra third-round pick by trading Teddy Bridgewater before the season.

After trading pass-rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper, this is the first of three Oakland first-round picks in the 2019 draft. The Bears and Cowboys made the playoffs, however, so those picks will fall somewhere in the 20s.

The Bucs had one of the league’s worst defenses this season, and fired Dirk Koetter shortly after the final whistle of Week 17. Quarterback Jameis Winstonwill be in the last year of his rookie deal in 2019, and he gets another chance under new coach Bruce Arians.

The Giants passed on taking a quarterback at No. 2 in 2018, opting instead for running back Saquon Barkley, who had a stellar rookie season. Could they get the draft’s top signal-caller in 2019?

Did quarterback Blake Bortles, the No. 3 pick in 2014, make his final start in Jacksonville? If so, it didn’t go well. The Jaguars are another candidate to add a quarterback — in the draft or through free agency.

Matt Patricia’s first season in charge didn’t go as planned, as the Lions went from 9-7 in 2017 to 5-11 in 2018. Ezekiel Ansah is poised to hit free agency in 2019. Could the Lions take his replacement in April?

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills in passing yards and rushing yards this season, though he was up and down overall. Could Buffalo get him some weapons this offseason?

Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since it won Super Bowl 50 (and Peyton Manning retired), but its 2018 draft class had a great season. The Broncos’ best rookie, however, was undrafted running back Phillip Lindsay.

Injuries to quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green stalled the Bengals’ season, as they lost seven of eight down the stretch after starting 4-1. Cincinnati’s defense allowed the most points per game in the league.

This is the first of two first-round picks for the Packers, who get the Saints’ top pick after New Orleans traded up for pass-rusher Marcus Davenport in April.

The Dolphins have limited cap space this offseason, and a decision to make on the future of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Atlanta was hurt by injuries in 2018, and coach Dan Quinn could overhaul his staff this offseason. Expect the Falcons to pay close attention to their offensive and defensive lines when looking for upgrades.

Quarterback Alex Smith spent nearly a month in the hospital after breaking his right leg on Nov. 18, and his NFL future is up in the air. Could Washington try to draft its quarterback of the future here?

The Panthers lost seven of eight games to end the season. Quarterback Cam Newton missed the final two games with a troubling shoulder injury.

New York picked up this pick in the trade with the Browns for Odell Beckham Jr. Could it package the pick with the No. 6 selection to try to move up?

All the Vikings needed to make the playoffs was a win in Week 17 against the Bears; FPI gave Minnesota a 76 percent chance of doing so and being the No. 6 seed. Instead, Chicago won on the road, and the Eagles got the final postseason spot.

Tennessee lost the play-in game to Indianapolis on Sunday night. Quarterback Marcus Mariota missed another game, and he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2019.

The Steelers faded down the stretch, losing four of their last six games. It’s the first time they haven’t made the playoffs since 2013.

Seattle got a wild-card spot on the strength of an improved run game, so Pete Carroll & Co. probably aren’t upset about giving up their 2019 second-round pick for left tackle Duane Brown.

The Ravens could part ways this offseason with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. They don’t have a second-round pick after moving up for Lamar Jackson in the 2018 draft, and they have a new GM in Eric DeCosta after longtime boss Ozzie Newsome retired.

Houston had one of the league’s worst offensive lines in 2018, and it has an extra second-round pick from the Duane Brown trade to try to get more help.

The 3-seed Bears lost in the wild-card round, which helps out the Raiders’ pick they obtained in the trade for Khalil Mack.

Philadelphia made a late run to clinch the final NFC playoff spot, and it should get back a healthy Carson Wentz next season. The Eagles have an extra second-round pick as part of the Ravens’ trade to move up for Lamar Jackson in the 2018 draft, but they don’t have a third-round pick after dealing for Golden Tateat midseason.

General manager Chris Ballard hit big on his 2018 draft class, and the Colts have an extra second-round pick in 2019 from the Jets’ decision to trade up for Sam Darnold last year.

This is the Raiders’ last of three first-round picks in this draft. This pick looked to be in the top 15 when it was made in October, but Dallas finished with wins in seven of its final eight games — with a big lift from wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was acquired in the deal.

Safety Derwin James, the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2018, had a spectacular season and was a big part of L.A.’s improvement. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa‘s brother, Nick, is expected to be a top-five pick in this draft, but it’s unlikely the Chargers will be able to pair the brothers together.

The Chiefs didn’t have a first-round pick in 2018 — it went to the Bills as a result of the Patrick Mahomes trade in 2017.

The Saints’ loss in the NFC Championship Game means this pick moves up a couple spots. Green Bay owns the pick from last year’s trade in which New Orleans moved up for pass-rusher Marcus Davenport.

<hr.< p=””></hr.<>

The Rams didn’t have a pick until late in the third round in 2018 (No. 89), and this first-round pick in April’s draft is their only pick until the fourth round. They traded their second-round pick for cornerback Marcus Peters and their third-round pick for pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

The Patriots, who had two first-round picks in last year’s draft, also have extra picks in the second and third rounds from trades with the Bears and Lions.