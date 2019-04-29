PGA Tour – Video highlights of Zurich Classic 2019

We have video highlights of the last round of the 2019 PGA tour event the Zurich Classic, Spain’s John Rahm and American Ryan Palmer won the New Orleans team event.

Zurich Classic final leaderboard

-26: Rahm (Spa) & Palmer (US); -23: Garcia (Spa) & Fleetwood (Eng); -21: Every (US) & K Lee (Kor), Sabbatini (Svk) & Gay (US)

Overnight leaders Rahm and Palmer shot a three-under 69 to finish on 26 under.

Fleetwood and Garcia finished three shots back after a final-round 68.

“It’s been incredible,” Rahm said. “The way it happened – he started off playing great, I kind of struggled and then I came through in the middle, and then he finished it off – it was amazing.

“To win as a team, it’s something you don’t get to feel very often in golf. I hope it happens again.”