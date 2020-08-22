Video – Katie Taylor claims victory after Sky called her GB boxer

It was a very tense fight and it was more annoying for Katie Taylor fans beforehand when Sky Sports called her a former GB Olympian.

Taylor won the first two rounds, but it looked like she had lost the next four rounds. The last four rounds looked to have been very even.

But when the scores were announced Taylor claimed a convincing win.

These were the tense scenes when the result was being announced as Sky Sports got it wrong once again and predicted a loss for Katie Taylor.

“This time I respect the result. The weight was too much. I ate, ate, ate but didn’t have the power to hurt her,” the Belgian said in her post-match interview.

The judges were unanimous in their agreement that Taylor won the fight, scoring it 98-93, 96-94, 96-94 in favour of the Irish fighter.

“It’s never going to be an easy fight against Delfine,” Taylor said afterwards.

“I knew I had to dig deep at some stages during the fight.

“I thought I boxed a lot better than the last time. I stuck to my boxing a bit more even though I got dragged in a few times but for the most part I stuck to my boxing and that’s what got me the win in the end.”

