VIDEO – NFL Players due breakout seasons for fantasy football in 2019

We are always looking for that player in 2019 who is going to have his breakout year so we can add him our fantasy football. We have a video of the players that might be worth watching this season.

Aaron Jones

Jones was drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 draft out of UTEP, He was the last gift to Packer nation from former General Manager Ted Thompson, in what turned out to be a number of awful draft picks in his final years. Jones has shown his playmaking abilities and under new Head Coach Matt LaFleur, we should expect a big breakout season in 2019.

After serving a suspension early on last season, Jones would return and put on a show. He would rack up 728 yards on the ground, with eight touchdowns, and averaged 5.5 yards per carrying, which led the NFL. Through the air, Jones would haul in 26 receptions with a touchdown and averaged 7.9 yards per catch. Jones made it very clear with his play that he can be a key component to this offence. Jones would average just over 11 carries per game. Absolutely unacceptable, especially given the offensive struggles we saw in 2018.

Sam Darnold

The New York Jets quarterback is on the precipice of having a super great, The Jets owners have given him an All-Pro running back, a good slot receiver, and a brand new offensive-minded head coach. NFL Betting would suggest that Jets will probably have another losing season, but with the signing they have made, they could be real dark horses.

The trend the last couple of years is that quarterbacks going into their sophomore season make a big jump, and he should be no different. Furthermore, fans started to see just how good Darnold can be. He went toe-to-toe with the 11-5 Houston Texans and Aaron Rodgers towards the end of the season, not to mention he beat a very talented Colts team led by Andrew Luck earlier in the season. His play will likely define the Jets’ season next year. If the Jets make the playoffs, it will be because of the improvement of Darnold.

Jabrill Peppers

The player the Giants got back from the Browns in the mega-trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland could be a dream for Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who likely already knows what to do with the new gem in a treasure chest that could use plenty more of them. The Giants see Peppers, 23, as a classic strong safety, with the versatility to play low and high.

As a rookie with the Browns in 2017, Peppers battled through some physical issues and played so deeply as a free safety that at times it was difficult for him to get to the ball. Last season, with Peppers re-aligned as the strong safety, he put on display the ability he showed while winning four New Jersey state championships and during his three years starring, mostly at linebacker, at Michigan.