Video – Paralympic athlete Niamh McCarthy – Champion & Inspiration

Paralympic athlete Niamh McCarthy is a champion and an inspiration to all, a Discus thrower from Co. Cork, first emerged onto the Paralympic Athletic scene in 2013 and has been going from strength to strength ever since. The IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha in 2015 were her first major championships, where she secured a bronze medal.

Niamh continued her good run of form at the 2016 IPC Athletics uropean Championships in Grosseto, Italy where she set a new European record on e way to claiming a silver medal in the F40/41 discus.

The Cork woman did not stop there and at her first ever Paralympic Games in 2016 claimed a Silver medal set a new European record and achieved a personal best with a throw of 27.05m.

This feature was filmed and edited by Darren Frehill and broadcast on RTE 6.1 News.