The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event will welcome some of the best players in the world such as Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.

In 2018, DeChambeau won the tournament in a playoff against Byeong Hun An.