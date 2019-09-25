Video – Which NFL 0-3 Team has the Best Chance to Make the Playoffs?

It’s the question on many NFL fans lips this week, can their team who is 0-3 for the season actually make the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins have yet to win a match.

The chances are that the Dolphins and Bengals will go the season without winning any match, the Jets and Redskins should get a couple of wins.

The Steelers could still end up with a winning season, they are without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger but still have a strong team and they play Miami once and the Bengals twice which should be three wins.