Even people who are not casino enthusiasts are familiar with slot games. Hands down, slots are among the most popular casino games, to the point where you can even encounter slot machines in bars, clubs, or other entertainment spots. However, despite this, many people still don’t have a good understanding of slots.

If you’re new to slot games and don’t know anything about them or where to start, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll explain everything there is to know about online slots and answer frequently asked questions related to this popular casino game.

What Are Slots?

Before you learn about the modern slot games found commonly online, including on the official UFABET website, you need to get your basic slot facts right.

Slots are a type of casino game of chance. Traditional slots feature reels with different types of symbols. During each round, the reels spin and stop, displaying new configurations of said symbols.

The first-ever slot machine was invented by Charles Fey in the late 1800s. It was nothing like the slots that can be found in Bitcoin casinos online – it was called the Liberty Bell and had one winning payline, three spinning reels, and five symbols: horseshoe, diamond, spade, heart, and bell.

Fay couldn’t get a patent on his invention, so he decided to bypass government regulations and rent his slot machines to pubs, saloons, cigar stores, barbershops, bowling alleys, and many other places. That’s how they started to grow in popularity.

People came up with many names for slot games. For example, physical slot machines are often called “One-armed bandits” because they have one arm on the side which you have to pull to spin the reels.

The names “Fruits” and “Fruit machines” are common in Great Britain. They refer to physical slot machines that only feature fruit symbols. “Pokies” is the Australian slang for all types of slot machines, both land-based and online.

Types of Slots

Now that you have a basic understanding of what a slot game is and how it came to be, you should understand the differences between four types of slots commonly available to bettors:

Classic Slots

Classic slots have only three reels, and their symbols are just like in the old-school slot machines – diamonds, sevens, bars, and fruits. These games are the most straightforward and fast-paced. However, they often lack bonus features that are present in other types of online slot games.

Video Slots

Video slots are at the peak of popularity today due to their amazing audio-visual effects and interesting themes, such as fairy tales, mythology, game shows, science fiction, movies, etc. They can have five or more reels and offer a range of attractive in-game features, such as pick object bonuses, free spins, and so on.

Progressive Slots

Playing progressive slots means that each time you make a bet, you increase the highest payout. A bonus game can also help you win big, and free spins are often offered to those who want to test their luck. Since progressive jackpots are usually higher than those in other slot games, people are often tempted to spend more real money on progressive online slots.

Branded Slots

Branded slots are similar to video slots in the way that they feature well-known people or characters related to the entertainment industry. They have the same features as other slot games (such as free spins and various bonuses), but they appeal to people who are specifically fond of certain public or pop culture figures.

Slot Game Symbols

There’s no game of slots without those special slot machine symbols. They are all unique and come in various shapes and colors. They also offer different kinds of bonuses and other features. The design possibilities are almost endless, and the list could go on and on. Let’s discuss some of the most common types of slot machine symbols you can find in the majority of slot games, regardless of the website they’re on:

Standard reel symbols. These symbols are still the go-to design in some of the classic slot games. Most commonly, you’ll see the playing card symbols (Aces, Kings, Queens, Jacks, and Tens) and the fruit symbols (cherries, oranges, lemons, melons, plums, or grapes). In newer video slots, you can also find different symbols.

Wild symbols. They can take many forms. Typically, a Wild symbol helps create a winning combination by replacing other symbols on the reel.

Scatter symbols. They trigger bonus rounds and award regular winning payouts.

Bonus symbols. These can also trigger bonus rounds. However, they are not the same as Scatter symbols. To win a bonus round, you have to land a certain amount of Bonus symbols on specific lines.

Conclusion

Now you should have a good understanding of the slot machines themselves and how they came to be so popular in the first place. You should also know about the different types of slot games you can find both offline and online from video slots that are action-packed and full of bonus features to classic slots with three reels and simple, down-to-earth gameplay.

The symbols on slot machines range from standard reel depictions of fruits or playing cards to more unique symbols like Scatter or Bonus symbols. They all have their own purpose in the game and can offer different benefits or features.

Hopefully, this article has provided you with all the information you need to get started with playing slots. Just remember to gamble responsibly and have fun!

