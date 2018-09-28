What is a Tennis Academy?

If you feel your child has what it takes to become the next Rafael Nadal or Serena Williams, you may have been trying to figure out a way to make their dream of becoming a professional tennis player happen. Pro players have been dedicating their entire lives to the sport, starting at a very young age and giving up part of their childhood to attend tennis camps as opposed to fun-focused summer camps with their friends. If your child is already playing at a high level, enrolling in a tennis academy could prove very beneficial to them as they are focused on providing the training and guidance needed to compete professionally.

Most tennis academies focus their programs on young players between the ages of five and eighteen, allowing them to work towards one of two main goals: to become professional tennis players or receive a scholarship for top universities. Consisting of a strict schedule made up of regular school classes, an intensive training regime and coaching, life at a tennis academy will teach young players the discipline needed to succeed in the competitive world of tennis. On-campus accommodation and eateries facilitate the students’ schedule by cutting additional travel costs and times, allowing them to focus on their training and school assignments.

Due to the dual nature of the average tennis academy’s daily program, regular school hours and training sessions are divided into blocks, allowing for plenty of warm-up and resting time, as well as a healthy eating pattern. Depending on the academy of your choice, different school modules are offered. While some partner with international schools in the area, other academies provide and online, interactive learning-environment with on-site learning coaches to assist students with assignments, any difficulties they might be experiencing and homework guidance. Classes are usually divided into blocks of three hours from mid-morning until 1PM; mornings and afternoons are reserved for training, and a three-hour period is allotted for homework and study time following the evening meal.

Tennis academies are purely focused on training their players into top form – physically, mentally and strategically. Professional coaches, psychologists, teachers and medical staff work together to develop the best strategy for each individual student and guide them on their journey to becoming the world’s next star players. The daily program is tailored to high-level sport students who need to reap in a certain amount of training hours each day, plus additional weekly sports and exercise activities. Many academies offer yoga and other recreational sports, as well as one-on-one coaching.

Next to academic teachers and coaches, psychologists and the medical staff play an important role in the tennis academy. Each player has their own weakness and throughout such an intensive training period, it is important to monitor and tend to any issues that may arise or resurface repeatedly. Tennis academies come fully equipped with massage therapists, physiotherapists and osteopaths who will tend to the prevention, care and recovery treatments needed to keep their players in good shape without risking injury. The psychological assessment at the beginning of each year, on the other hand, serves to provide a solid individual profile that allows coaches and teachers to help their students set realistic goals, manage their workload and training sessions, and study their personal mental development.

Most importantly of all, tennis academies provide players with plenty of local, national and international tournament opportunities, intensive summer tournament circuits and up to twenty academy tournaments a year, based on the student’s profile. Many academies also offer co-ordinatedschool support for players taking part in tournaments during official school-days. The benefits for enrolling in a tennis academy are endless – not just for children but for parents who have sacrificed many hours registering for and driving to and from tournaments and channelling their inner coaches at least six days a week. Leave it up to the professionals at the tennis academy and go back to being the proud parents who watch from the side-lines instead.