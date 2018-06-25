Wilson leads from the front as Ireland comfortable in T20 victory over Sussex Sharks

Captain Gary Wilson hit a spectacular 18-ball half-century as Ireland cruised to victory in today’s T20 against Sussex Sharks at Arundel Castle – a match that forms part of the Ed Joyce Testimonial Programme.

A good, tight bowling effort by the Irish bowling unit was followed up by a powerful batting display that featured Wilson bludgeoning three sixes and then a four to finish the innings.

The man of the moment, Ed Joyce, reminded the crowd of his brilliant batting at his prime when he stroked a ball to the boundary, but he fell for 9 (13 balls; 1 x four).

With a target set of 136 for victory, the Irish batsmen set about the task with aplomb, with James Shannon at the top leading the way (29 runs off 23 balls; 3 x fours, 1 x six) and Andrew Balbirnie providing good support (21 runs off 19 balls; 3 x fours), but it fell to Wilson to bring the innings home in style with his 55* coming from just 20 balls (4 x fours, 4 x sixes).