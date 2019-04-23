World Snooker Results – Amateur Cahill shocks O’Sullivan

It will go down as one of the biggest shocks in snooker history, amateur player James Cahill has beaten world number one and tournament favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-8.

Cahill stunned Ronnie O’Sullivan in their first-round match at the 2019 World Snooker Championship, he laid most of the way but it looked like O’Sullivan was going to take a 9-8 lead but he missed the pink off his spot and hand Cahill a 9-8 lead.

O’Sullivan trailed 5-4 overnight and the increasingly rattled world number one slipped 8-5 behind, missing countless simple chances against the 23-year-old qualifier.

A jaded-looking O’Sullivan then somehow found some form, scoring breaks of 104 and 89 to level.

But Cahill, who does not even have a world ranking, showed remarkable composure under pressure to get over the line.

