Day 4 Youth Olympics Round Up

Day 4 of the Youth Olympic Games got underway today with several Irish athletes participating in different events. However, there was disappointment for the most part for Team Ireland in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The events that involved Irish athletes were in the pool and tennis court.

Georgia Drummy was on the tennis court, however she was beaten by her Latvian opponent Daniela Vismane in the women’s tennis singles event. It was the Latvian to be fair that started off the first set well and put the pressure on Drummy.The Latvian won the first set easily enough 6-2 without having to work up a sweat. However, Drummy fought back to try and win the second set, but once again here Latvian opponent proved just to strong for her by also winning the second set 6-2. This means that Vismane progresses to the quarter final stages.

Speaking after the match Drummy said “I knew she was going to be quite good on clay, she moves well and plays a lot of high heavy balls, so I was aware of that”.

In the pool Robert Powell was in action and he finished 8th in his heat with a time of 26.35 seconds in the men’s butterfly of 50m. That was outside of his personal best of 25.19 seconds. Powell will now look forward to his 100m freestyle on Thursday.

Nhat Nguyen was also in action in the badminton quarter finals, he however lost our to Chinese player Shifeng Li. Nguyen took the first set 21-15, however Li hit back in the second set to win 21-19. It came down to a deciding set so and with everything at stake the Chinese pulled through to win 21-19 in a fantastic final game. Nguyen should be very proud of his achievement and we all are also very proud of him.

Niamh Coyne and Mona McSharry will be in action on Wednesday night at around 10.30pm Irish time in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Emma Slevin will also be in action in the balance beam qualifiers.