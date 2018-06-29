Appleby state of the art facility paying off for the Godolphin team

Royal Ascot has finished and as always provided stunning entertainment for racing fans. There was several key performances to take from the meeting with the usual powerhouses dominating many of the major races including Moore and O’Brien again topping their respective tables. This season has been about the rise of Godolphin who have been challenging the Ballydoyle team for most of the major group race honours.

Godolphin’s first major victory of the season was with the classy Masar who stormed clear to win the Derby in emphatic fashion. This was following a defeat in the guineas but the horse is one to really look forward to for the rest of the season. The Godolphin team is headed by the Charlie Appleby yard and he again provided them with some big race winners at Royal Ascot. Firstly it was Blue Point in the King’s Stand on day one in what was the first shock of the week. This was due to the fact he was against the two hotly fancied rivals in Lady Aurelia and Battaash in what was being marked down as a two horse race. Blue Point was coming off a disappointing performance but came back to his best as he travelled well in behind before picking up speedster Battaash in the final furlong. This was a very classy display from one of the top sprinters around.

The team then had to wait until Friday for their next success at the meeting as Old Persian put in an ultra-impressive performance in the King Edward VII Stakes. The horse made virtually all before kicking clear and is certainly a horse to watch for future big race success. So with the team in such flying form this season, what is so special about the facilities at the Appleby yard as the horses continue to be at the top of their game?

Moulton Paddock’s is the yard based in Newmarket with a racing pedigree that dates back to the 19th century. It is a state of the art training establishment with the likes of private grass, all weather gallops, a swimming pool and even an equine spa. The yard has been part of Godolphin since back in 1994 with a long list of top group 1 performers throughout the years. The Brass nameplates on the composite doors of the boxes of past winners show the incredible star names that have been there in previous years. This includes the dominant Lammtarra who was an unbeaten winner of the Derby, King George and Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe. A true equine great to remember.

So what is next for the current star Masar? The 3 year old son of New Approach could head next to the Coral Eclipse on the 7th July in which he would likely renew rivalry with Roaring Lion. Masar would need to be supplemented for the race but there is no doubt if that is his next target then the ultra-impressive Derby winner is going to take all the beating. He is a general 2/1 favourite for the race and could be set to land connections with another big race success.