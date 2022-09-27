BoyleSports will become title sponsors at two Aintree meetings

5,756 total views, 5,756 views today

BoyleSports will become title sponsors at both the Autumn Raceday (Saturday 5th November) and Becher Chase Day (Saturday 3rd December) yat Aintree Racecourse for the next three years (2022, 2023 and 2024), it is announced today.

Both fixtures feature action over the iconic Grand National fences with the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2m 5f) taking place at the Autumn Raceday and the Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase (3m 2f) following on Becher Chase Day.

First staged in 1992, when racing outside of the Grand National Festival was re-established at Aintree, the Becher Chase has been won over the years by Grand National heroes Earth Summit, Amberleigh House and Silver Birch. The Grand Sefton Chase was established in 2003 and last year’s renewal went to the Peter Bowen-trained Mac Tottie, who returned in April to claim a second win over the Grand National fences in the Randox Topham Chase.

image003.jpg

Andy Gibbons, Head of Bookmaker Partnerships for The Jockey Club, and Leon Blanche, Head of Communications and Sponsorships, BoyleSports, in the winner’s enclosure at Aintree Racecourse

BoyleSports is a family-owned firm established by John Boyle. He opened his first shop in Markethill, County Armagh in 1982 with BoyleSports now firmly Ireland’s largest privately owned bookmaker, boasting more than 360 shops across Ireland and the UK and an extensive online business operating under the BoyleSports.com brand.

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSports, said: “It’s an honour for all of us at BoyleSports to be signing up as title sponsors for two days of thrilling racing at Aintree in November and December.

“We already have a long-standing partnership with the BoyleSports Irish Grand National and getting on board with the world’s most iconic racecourse is an exciting addition to our portfolio, which further enhances our commitment to UK and Irish Racing. Needless to say we are looking forward to some cracking spectacles, especially over the famous Aintree Grand National fences in the Grand Sefton and Becher Chase.”

Dickon White, who runs Aintree Racecourse as The Jockey Club’s North West Regional Director, added: “We are thrilled to welcome BoyleSports on-board and it is fantastic that they will be supporting both of the contests staged over the Grand National fences at Aintree in November and December.

“Racedays featuring action over the Grand National fences always have an extra-special feel to them and we look forward to working alongside the team at BoyleSports to make sure the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap and BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase continue to prosper.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com