Cheltenham Reveal Entries for Some Festival Chases

Cheltenham has revealed entries for the 2023 Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase, National Hunt Chase, Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and Turners Novices’ Chase, with some horses holding multiple entries.
Irish-trained horses account for 16 of the 26 entries for the Grade 1 Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. Willie Mullins accounts for half of the Irish entries, while the JP McManus-owned Jonbon from Nicky Henderson’s yard is among the entries.
Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y
Appreciate It (IRE) 9 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ballybreeze 7 Mr Kevin Price Samuel Drinkwater
Banbridge (IRE) 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Bass Rock (FR) 7 Mr Raymond Anderson Green Sandy Thomson
Boothill (IRE) 8 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry
Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 7 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland
El Fabiolo (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Fil Dor (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Final Orders 7 C. M. D. Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Flame Bearer (IRE) 8 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ha d’Or (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Haddex des Obeaux (FR) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Hollow Games (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
James du Berlais (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Jonbon (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Largy Debut (IRE) 8 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Mortlach 8 Richard D A Hames and Doug Pocock Fergal O’Brien
Saint Roi (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Straw Fan Jack 8 Mr Graham Wilson Sheila Lewis
Unexpected Party (FR) 8 O’Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton
Visionarian (IRE) 8 Mr Basil Holian Peter Fahey Ireland
West Cork 9 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton
Effernock Fizz (IRE) 8 Mr T. B. Sheridan Cian Collins Ireland
An incredible twenty-three of the thirty-seven entries for the Grade 2 National Hunt Chase come from Ireland, with the big Irish stables all represented.
National Hunt Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y
Aione (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Amirite (IRE) 7 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Blackjack Magic 8 T Hayward, O’Gorman, Walker & Patersons Anthony Honeyball
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling
Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 8 Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Chavez (IRE) 7 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark W. P. Mullins Ireland
Chemical Energy (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Churchstonewarrior (IRE) 8 Mr T. A Hegarty Jonathan Sweeney Ireland
City Chief (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Coeur Serein (IRE) 9 Andy Ralph Jonjo O’Neill
Coolvalla (IRE) 7 Mr L. Gilbert Chris Gordon
Fakiera (FR) 8 Mr T. O’Driscoll Gordon Elliott Ireland
Frontal Assault (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Glengouly (FR) 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gold Cup Bailly (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Gustavian (IRE) 8 Decimus Racing I Anthony Honeyball
Harper’s Brook (IRE) 7 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Hidden Heroics (FR) 6 Mr Ian Lawrence Dan Skelton
I Am Maximus (FR) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland
Idas Boy (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland
Iron Bridge (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill
Jon Snow (FR) 8 PJL Racing & Paul Bowden George Baker
Kilcruit (IRE) 8 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mahler Mission (IRE) 7 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Malinello 8 Martin & Lynn Jones Ben Pauling
Minella Crooner (IRE) 7 Mr David Barnard Gordon Elliott Ireland
Mister Coffey (FR) 8 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Mr Adjudicator 9 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland
Rambranlt’jac (FR) 7 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ramillies (IRE) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Tea For Free (IRE) 8 Mrs Susan Monkland Charlie Longsdon
Tenzing (IRE) 6 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland
Walking On Glass (IRE) 8 Fivers & Tenners Syndicate Padraig Roche Ireland
Bellatrixsa (IRE) 6 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams
Seventeen horses trained in Ireland are entered for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on Wednesday, 15 March 2023.
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y
Amirite (IRE) 7 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Balco Coastal (FR) 7 Mr Mark Blandford Nicky Henderson
Ballygrifincottage (IRE) 8 Friends From Insurance Dan Skelton
Bear Ghylls (IRE) 8 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling
Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Drumbear 7 Mr Colm Herron John McConnell Ireland
Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gelino Bello (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls
Gentlemansgame 7 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland
Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Glengouly (FR) 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hidden Heroics (FR) 6 Mr Ian Lawrence Dan Skelton
I Am Maximus (FR) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland
Idas Boy (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland
Iron Bridge (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill
James du Berlais (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Kilcruit (IRE) 8 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Loughderg Rocco (IRE) 7 Newark Castle Partnership L J Morgan
Malinello 8 Martin & Lynn Jones Ben Pauling
McFabulous (IRE) 9 Giraffa Racing Paul Nicholls
Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Minella Crooner (IRE) 7 Mr David Barnard Gordon Elliott Ireland
Monmiral (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls
Ramillies (IRE) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls
Thedevilscoachman (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Noel Meade Ireland
The Real Whacker (IRE) 7 Neville, Mann, Duffus and Dennis Patrick Neville
Thunder Rock (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy
Thyme Hill 9 The Englands and Heywoods Philip Hobbs
Wonderwall (IRE) 7 REBEL JUMPING II Richard Spencer
Galia des Liteaux (FR) 7 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
Telmesomethinggirl (IRE) 8 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland
There are forty-one entries for the Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Chase over 2 miles 3 furlongs on Thursday, 16 March 2023. Twenty-one of the entries come from Irish-based trainers.
Turners Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 168y
Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 6 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Appreciate It (IRE) 9 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Balco Coastal (FR) 7 Mr Mark Blandford Nicky Henderson
Banbridge (IRE) 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Bass Rock (FR) 7 Mr Raymond Anderson Green Sandy Thomson
Bold Endeavour 7 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling
Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Christopher Wood (IRE) 8 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams
Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Drumbear 7 Mr Colm Herron John McConnell Ireland
Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 7 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland
El Fabiolo (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Flame Bearer (IRE) 8 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gentlemansgame 7 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland
Glengouly (FR) 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ha d’Or (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Harper’s Brook (IRE) 7 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Hollow Games (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
I Am Maximus (FR) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland
James du Berlais (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Journey With Me (IRE) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Kilcruit (IRE) 8 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lac de Constance (FR) 7 Mr Andrew L. Cohen Dan Skelton
Loughderg Rocco (IRE) 7 Newark Castle Partnership L J Morgan
McFabulous (IRE) 9 Giraffa Racing Paul Nicholls
Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Monmiral (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls
Mortlach 8 Richard D A Hames and Doug Pocock Fergal O’Brien
Notlongtillmay 7 Mr Alan Rogers L J Morgan
Ramillies (IRE) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls
Straw Fan Jack 8 Mr Graham Wilson Sheila Lewis
The Real Whacker (IRE) 7 Neville, Mann, Duffus and Dennis Patrick Neville
Thunder Rock (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy
Unexpected Party (FR) 8 O’Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton
Wonderwall (IRE) 7 REBEL JUMPING II Richard Spencer
Fil Dor (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Tweed Skirt 6 Just Four Men with Rose Tinted Glasses Nicky Henderson