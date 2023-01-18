Cheltenham Reveal Entries for Some Festival Chases

9 total views, 9 views today

Cheltenham has revealed entries for the 2023 Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase, National Hunt Chase, Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and Turners Novices’ Chase, with some horses holding multiple entries.

Irish-trained horses account for 16 of the 26 entries for the Grade 1 Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. Willie Mullins accounts for half of the Irish entries, while the JP McManus-owned Jonbon from Nicky Henderson’s yard is among the entries.

Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y

Appreciate It (IRE) 9 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ballybreeze 7 Mr Kevin Price Samuel Drinkwater

Banbridge (IRE) 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Bass Rock (FR) 7 Mr Raymond Anderson Green Sandy Thomson

Boothill (IRE) 8 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry

Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 7 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland

El Fabiolo (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fil Dor (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Final Orders 7 C. M. D. Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Flame Bearer (IRE) 8 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ha d’Or (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Haddex des Obeaux (FR) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore

Hollow Games (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

James du Berlais (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Jonbon (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Largy Debut (IRE) 8 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Mortlach 8 Richard D A Hames and Doug Pocock Fergal O’Brien

Saint Roi (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Straw Fan Jack 8 Mr Graham Wilson Sheila Lewis

Unexpected Party (FR) 8 O’Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton

Visionarian (IRE) 8 Mr Basil Holian Peter Fahey Ireland

West Cork 9 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton

Effernock Fizz (IRE) 8 Mr T. B. Sheridan Cian Collins Ireland

An incredible twenty-three of the thirty-seven entries for the Grade 2 National Hunt Chase come from Ireland, with the big Irish stables all represented.

National Hunt Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y

Aione (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Amirite (IRE) 7 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Blackjack Magic 8 T Hayward, O’Gorman, Walker & Patersons Anthony Honeyball

Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling

Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 8 Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chavez (IRE) 7 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chemical Energy (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Churchstonewarrior (IRE) 8 Mr T. A Hegarty Jonathan Sweeney Ireland

City Chief (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Coeur Serein (IRE) 9 Andy Ralph Jonjo O’Neill

Coolvalla (IRE) 7 Mr L. Gilbert Chris Gordon

Fakiera (FR) 8 Mr T. O’Driscoll Gordon Elliott Ireland

Frontal Assault (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Glengouly (FR) 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gold Cup Bailly (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Gustavian (IRE) 8 Decimus Racing I Anthony Honeyball

Harper’s Brook (IRE) 7 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Hidden Heroics (FR) 6 Mr Ian Lawrence Dan Skelton

I Am Maximus (FR) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland

Idas Boy (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland

Iron Bridge (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill

Jon Snow (FR) 8 PJL Racing & Paul Bowden George Baker

Kilcruit (IRE) 8 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mahler Mission (IRE) 7 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell Ireland

Malinello 8 Martin & Lynn Jones Ben Pauling

Minella Crooner (IRE) 7 Mr David Barnard Gordon Elliott Ireland

Mister Coffey (FR) 8 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Mr Adjudicator 9 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland

Rambranlt’jac (FR) 7 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ramillies (IRE) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tea For Free (IRE) 8 Mrs Susan Monkland Charlie Longsdon

Tenzing (IRE) 6 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland

Walking On Glass (IRE) 8 Fivers & Tenners Syndicate Padraig Roche Ireland

Bellatrixsa (IRE) 6 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams

Seventeen horses trained in Ireland are entered for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on Wednesday, 15 March 2023.

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y

Amirite (IRE) 7 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Balco Coastal (FR) 7 Mr Mark Blandford Nicky Henderson

Ballygrifincottage (IRE) 8 Friends From Insurance Dan Skelton

Bear Ghylls (IRE) 8 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin

Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling

Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Drumbear 7 Mr Colm Herron John McConnell Ireland

Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gelino Bello (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls

Gentlemansgame 7 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland

Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Glengouly (FR) 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hidden Heroics (FR) 6 Mr Ian Lawrence Dan Skelton

I Am Maximus (FR) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland

Idas Boy (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland

Iron Bridge (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill

James du Berlais (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Kilcruit (IRE) 8 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Loughderg Rocco (IRE) 7 Newark Castle Partnership L J Morgan

Malinello 8 Martin & Lynn Jones Ben Pauling

McFabulous (IRE) 9 Giraffa Racing Paul Nicholls

Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Minella Crooner (IRE) 7 Mr David Barnard Gordon Elliott Ireland

Monmiral (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls

Ramillies (IRE) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls

Thedevilscoachman (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Noel Meade Ireland

The Real Whacker (IRE) 7 Neville, Mann, Duffus and Dennis Patrick Neville

Thunder Rock (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy

Thyme Hill 9 The Englands and Heywoods Philip Hobbs

Wonderwall (IRE) 7 REBEL JUMPING II Richard Spencer

Galia des Liteaux (FR) 7 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton

Telmesomethinggirl (IRE) 8 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland

There are forty-one entries for the Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Chase over 2 miles 3 furlongs on Thursday, 16 March 2023. Twenty-one of the entries come from Irish-based trainers.

Turners Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 168y

Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 6 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Appreciate It (IRE) 9 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Balco Coastal (FR) 7 Mr Mark Blandford Nicky Henderson

Banbridge (IRE) 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Bass Rock (FR) 7 Mr Raymond Anderson Green Sandy Thomson

Bold Endeavour 7 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling

Bronn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Christopher Wood (IRE) 8 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams

Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Drumbear 7 Mr Colm Herron John McConnell Ireland

Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 7 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland

El Fabiolo (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Flame Bearer (IRE) 8 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gentlemansgame 7 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland

Glengouly (FR) 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ha d’Or (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Harper’s Brook (IRE) 7 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Hollow Games (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

I Am Maximus (FR) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland

James du Berlais (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Journey With Me (IRE) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Kilcruit (IRE) 8 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lac de Constance (FR) 7 Mr Andrew L. Cohen Dan Skelton

Loughderg Rocco (IRE) 7 Newark Castle Partnership L J Morgan

McFabulous (IRE) 9 Giraffa Racing Paul Nicholls

Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Monmiral (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Paul Nicholls

Mortlach 8 Richard D A Hames and Doug Pocock Fergal O’Brien

Notlongtillmay 7 Mr Alan Rogers L J Morgan

Ramillies (IRE) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls

Straw Fan Jack 8 Mr Graham Wilson Sheila Lewis

The Real Whacker (IRE) 7 Neville, Mann, Duffus and Dennis Patrick Neville

Thunder Rock (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy

Unexpected Party (FR) 8 O’Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton

Wonderwall (IRE) 7 REBEL JUMPING II Richard Spencer

Fil Dor (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Tweed Skirt 6 Just Four Men with Rose Tinted Glasses Nicky Henderson

