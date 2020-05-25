Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Thanks Forever claimed his fifth career victory when winning the valuable Group 3 Sha Tin Vase Handicap (1200m/6f) at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on Sunday under Australian jockey Zac Purton.

Thanks Forever, who had posted some notable efforts but without winning in recent times, namely when placed in the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1200m/6f) and last month’s Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m/6f), got his head in front on this occasion, his 16th start.

Winning trainer, John Moore, said of Thanks Forever’s success:

“He really has deserved that. He’s been a model of consistency without winning one of the black type races.”

Moore nominated the Group 3 Premier Cup over a furlong further at Sha Tin (1400m/7f) next month as a possible season finale for Thanks Forever.