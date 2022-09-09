Patrick Mullins & Ado McGuinness claim Laytown Races double

2 total views, 2 views today

Amateur jockey Patrick Mullins teamed up with flat handler Ado McGuinness to claim a double at Laytown Races, Ireland’s unique race meeting, on Thursday.

Dream Today (7/4f) was the opening part of the double as the gelded son of Dream Ahead was a two-and-quarter length winner of the O’Neill Sports (QR) Handicap over 7 furlongs, the penultimate race on the six-race card at the Co Meath venue.

Mullins and McGuinness doubled-up when 5/2 second favourite Cordouan won the concluding Gilna’s Cottage Inn Race, beating the 6/5 favourite Alessandro Algardi by a short-head on the strand.

Coeur D’or (6/1) took the Laytown Pride Of Place Maiden for Dermot Weld and jockey Chris Hayes. The head win over Yester (11/2) means Hayes has now won a race at each of the country’s flat courses.

Bringsty (11/1) gave both apprentice jockey Siobhán Rutledge and trainer John McConnell their first wins on the beach at Laytown when taking the Tote Proudly Sponsoring Claiming Race.

The opening six-furlong Tote Always SP Or Better At Laytown Handicap went the way of Pat Martin’s Pretty Smart at 20/1 in the hands of Mikey Sheehy.

The other six-furlong race of the day, The Tote Guarantee On All Irish & UK Handicap, saw 3/1f Samrogue give jockey Conor Hoban and trainer Ross O’Sullivan a win on the Laytown strand.

