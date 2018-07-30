149th Galway Races Summer Festival begins this evening

Ireland’s largest Horse Racing Festival, The Galway Races, begins this evening, starting a marathon seven days of racing at the Ballybrit venue.

This year, the 149th running of the iconic Galway Races, will contribute about 54 million euro to the local economy. Corporate hospitality has already sold out for the first five days, with limited availability for the weekend.

The new two storey “Wilson Lynch Buidling” named in honour of the gentleman who donated the land to Galway Race Committee in 1869, hosts a Betting Hall, Coffee Dock, Champagne Bar and toilets.

The Galway Tenors Frank Naughton, Seán Costello and Alan Greaney will perform Ireland’s Call as horses go to post for the opening race of the Festival.

The first race gets underway at 5.20pm, with racing continuing until Sunday evening.