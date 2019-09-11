18 horses still in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh

Eighteen horses remain in the list for the season’s final Classic, the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, at The Curragh on Sunday.

Charlie Appleby’s Cross Counter, third behind Stradivarius in the 8-runner Qatar Goodwood Cup in July, is a notable entry, while Latrobe, Buckhurst and Twilight Payment, formerly trained at Coolcullen by Jim Bolger, are Joseph O’Brien’s horses standing their ground.

Aidan O’Brien’s Southern France, winner of the Comer Group Irish St Leger Trial over the course and distance a month ago, has been added to the field by his trainer who also has Capri (fourth behind Southern France in the Comer Group Irish St Leger Trial) and Kew Gardens (winner of the Group 1 William Hill St Leger at Doncaster last season) in the mix, while seven-time winning trainer in the Irish St Leger, Dermot Weld, has Search For A Song.