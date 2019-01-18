23 Irish-trained horses entered in Grade 1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

A total of 23 Irish-trained horses are among the 51 entries for this year’s £325,000 Grade 1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on the third day of the Festival on March 14th.

Irish Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins is responsible for a total of 11 and has 10-time Grade 1 winner Faugheen among his contenders. The Closutton trainer won the race last year with Penhill who beat Jessica Harrington’s Supasundae by two lengths.

Gigginstown House Stud’s Apple’s Jade and Samcro, both also entered in the two-mile Unibet Champion Hurdle, headline eight entries for trainer Gordon Elliott, though recent indications from the stud’s racing manager Eddie O’Leary were that Samcro may not run again this season. Elliott’s entries include Pallasator, winner of the 2018 Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot, and last year’s Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle winner Farclas.

Emma Lavelle’s Paisley Park heads the British challenge, following victories in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and the valuable Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock Park earlier in the season.

Sam Spinner from Jedd O’Keeffe’s yard looked a potential star when landing the same two races as Paisley Park last season but failed to replicate that form when favourite for the 2018 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle, finishing fifth.

The Sue Smith-trained Midnight Shadow marked himself down as a contender with a smooth success in the Grade 2 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle over an extended two and a half miles at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Leading owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have three entries, including the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained pair of Wholestone, third last year and four-time Grade 1-winnning grey Bristol De Mai, a well-established top-class chaser.

Colin Tizzar’s two Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle entries include Kilbricken Storm, winner of the 2018 Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle over three miles at Cheltenham.

Other notable entries in the race include dual Grade 1 winner Yanworth (Alan King), novice chaser Black Op (Tom George) and 2015 Coral Cup winner Aux Ptits Soins (Dan Skelton).