6 Aidan O’Brien horses remain in Saturday’s Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes

Irish champion trainer Aidan O’Brien holds a strong hand in Saturday’s Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes with six Ballydoyle-based horses remaining in the Group 1 contest.

Just Wonderful, I Can Fly, Coral Beach, Goddess and Happen could join dual Guineas winner Hermosa in the mile event with the main opposition likely to come from last year’s victor Laurens, trained by Karl Burke.

Skitter Scatter, trained by Patrick Prendergast last season, is on track to take her chance for her new trainer this season, John Oxx, while Joseph O’Brien has both Red Tea and Iridessa remaining in the ten-runner field.