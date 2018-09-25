Ireland has a long and lavish horse racing history and is considered one of the oldest traditions in the country’s history. It is an intricate part of Irish culture and horse racing is one of the country’s most popular spectator sport.

Irish bred horses are well renowned for their amazing stamina and speed and have dominated horse racing events on a global scale. Horse racing has been a part of Irish history dating as far back as 60 AD. Records and text from this era reveal horse matches taking place in Curragh and Galway with detailed accounts of it being a spectator sport.

The Irish highlands are the perfect natural habitat for wild horses and early settlers domesticated these animals for the purpose of travel, food, and leather. Horses were also trained for war and were instrumental in fighting off invaders. However, early settlers soon realized that horse riding was a skill and soon made it a competitive sport to mark out the best riders. These jockeys were superstars of their time and are mentioned in several texts, books and poetic references from early periods of Irish history.

Irish thoroughbreds were one of the fastest and strongest horses in this part of the world and soon became extremely popular in Europe. The Irish took great pride in their horse training and breeding skills and incentivized the sport by offering grand prizes to top jockeys. Horse racing is deeply rooted in Irish history and this sport is still extremely popular in Ireland today, which is why websites like TimeForm are incredibly popular today as people still keep the tradition of watching & betting on horse races.

Irish thoroughbreds are some of the most prized horses today and worth more money than most homes. These beautiful animals are bred to be some of the toughest and fastest horses in the sport gaining fame and respect all around the world.

In 1666, under the rule of King Charles II, horse racing soon grew to become the number one spectator sport in Ireland. The horses that one this 4-mile race was often used in breeding to bring about faster and stronger breeds. The sport gained immense popularity with attractive prize money that bought people from different parts of the world to compete on such a grand stage.

Ireland is still a major player in horse racing even after the sports imminent decline in the 19th century. Economic recession and war led to less breeding and investment of racehorses but in recent times Ireland has come back on to the world stage with immensely strong and powerful thoroughbreds that have taken the horse racing world by storm. Horse racing is regarded by many as a rich man’s sport but in reality, this sport originated from humble beginnings.