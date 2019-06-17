A Look at the Best Horse Racing Offers Online

The iGaming market represents a huge business in the UK and Ireland, with the total GGY for online gambling peaking at £14.5 billion in the year ending September 2018. Virtual sports betting accounts for around 37% of this revenue, with disciplines such as football, tennis and horse racing amongst the most popular.

Betting on horse racing remains particularly popular in the UK, with the level of audience participating incredibly high. Incredibly, an estimated 97.4% of people who watch horse racing in the UK also like to wager on outcomes, and this number has remained steady ever since the emergence of online gambling.

With iGaming brands also competing aggressively for their share of the market, there has arguably never been a better time to wager on horse racing through the Internet. But how do you compare the market for the best horse racing offers? Here are some steps to help you on your way.

1. Compare the Betting Welcome Offers

You should always start your search by comparing welcome offers, as many operators offer incredibly generous promotions to new players in the current market.

These bonuses can take many forms too, from deposit match wagers to free bets and money-back specials. The value of these offers varies wildly too, as does the associated wagering requirements and the underlying terms and conditions.

The question that remains, of course, is what you should keep your eyes peeled for as a new punter? Money-back wagers are becoming increasingly popular in the current market, and these low-risk bets will see your stake repaid if it’s unsuccessful.

You should also look for operators that provide the best value, by analysing the odds provided by specific events. You can also check out the very best horse racing betting bonus offers at Horseracingbetting.co.uk, which highlight firms that provide the best odds and additional price boosts.

2. Seek Out Event Channels

There are a number of stellar events scheduled throughout the flat and jump racing seasons, and firms often reserve their best offers for these. This means that you can use the calendar to identify the best real-time offers and boost your potential gains in a short space of time!