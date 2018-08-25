Aidan & Donnacha O’Brien four-timer on Day 1 of Longines Irish Champion Trials Weekend

Aidan O’Brien may have had a difficult summer with a virus at Ballydoyle but on Day 1 of Longines Irish Champion Trials Weekend at The Curragh the Wexford-born trainer produced a four-timer, all ridden by his son Donnacha.

The well-bred Mount Everest (6/4f), a 2-year-old Galileo colt out of three-time Group 1 winner Six Perfections, was an impressive winner of the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. The colt picked up well inside the final furlong under Donnacha O’Brien. Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said of the winner:

“He was still very babyish today. We think he’s going to be a lovely colt. He’s still growing up, still a bit babyish.”

When pressed if he felt the horse would run again this season, the Ballydoyle handler replied: “He knows plenty now.”

The father and son combination doubled up when taking the second race, The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden with Ten Sovereigns (5/1) in the colours of Derek Smith. The son of No Nay Never came up the middle of the course on his own and kept on going to the line, something his trainer later admitted is difficult to do. O’Brien said of the winner: “He looks very nice; he was working like a nice horse, a big powerful horse.”

The O’Briens brought up a treble when Flag Of Honour (9/4f) won the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial Stakes by a neck from Twilight Payment (Kevin Manning) with Giuseppe Garibaldi (Michael Hussey) a further length-and-a-half back in third.

Commenting on his plans for runners in the St Leger at both The Curragh and Doncaster, O’Brien Snr said:

“They’re all (St) Leger horses; we’ll divide up where they’re going to go. This horse (Flag Of Honour) will handle an ease in the ground so if it gets soft in either place (The Curragh or Doncaster) he’ll be happy to go there, even though he handles good ground as well.”

On the winner, the trainer offered:

“He’ll be happy whenever he gets a lead; he’s just a little bit lazy in front.”

Regarding his other two runners in the race, the Ballydoyle handler stated:

“Séamus’s horse (Southern France) will come on a lot from the run, Michael was delighted with his horse (Giuseppe Garibaldi); he felt he’d be way better with a lead, he was very keen; he said for a horse that was that keen he ran an unbelievable race.”

The four-timer was complete when Full Moon (8/1) took the last race at The Curragh, the Kildare Under 20s “All Ireland Football Champions” Handicap.

Lord Rapscallion (7/1) took the Luke and Nellie Comer Memorial Nursery Handicap for Johnny Murtagh and jockey Denis Linehan. Murtagh felt the ease in the ground and the step up in trip helped the son of Alhebayeb. The plan is to keep the horse busy until the end of the year, according to the trainer, but he will have to wait and see what the handicapper does following the win.

Jessica Harrington and Colm O’Donoghue won The Curragh Stakes (Listed) with Indigo Balance (9/4), finishing a length-and-three-quarters ahead of 2/1f Gossamer Wings and another Aidan O’Brien runner Fantasy in third.