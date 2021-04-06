Aintree release going news for 2021 Grand National meeting

The going at Aintree is now Good to Soft, Good in places across all three courses (Mildmay, Hurdle and Grand National) ahead of this week’s Randox Grand National Festival, which gets underway on Thursday.

Watering began at Aintree last week and yesterday saw five millimetres of irrigation applied to Mildmay and Hurdle courses and six millimetres to the Grand National course. Further watering is taking place today.

Aintree’s Clerk of the Course Sulekha Varma said: “We have gone Good to Soft, Good in places on all three courses and are watering again today. The Mildmay and Hurdle courses will receive between three and five millimetres of irrigation, while we will put another six millimetres on the Grand National course.

“At the end of today we will come to a decision about what we are going to do tomorrow. I am sure we will be doing some watering again tomorrow as we aim to begin the Randox Grand National Festival with Good to Soft ground on Thursday.

“I am very pleased with how Aintree is looking. There is fantastic grass cover and walking the Grand National course today it feels pretty much like perfect ground. There are a few areas where a little more watering is needed to make it Good to Soft and then we will be all set.”

The forecast is for chilly conditions, with temperatures dipping below freezing at night and morning grass frosts. Today and tomorrow are expected to be largely dry, with just the slight chance of a snow flurry. Thursday is also predicted to be largely dry, with the chance of a brief shower overnight into Friday (1-3 millimetres of rain). Dry and sunny conditions are forecast for Friday, while cloudier conditions are looking likely for Saturday.

DECLARED RUNNERS FOR THURSDAY – RANDOX LIVERPOOL’S NHS DAY

1:45pm Sss Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

1 Eldorado Allen (FR) ts 7 11 4 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Terry Warner Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

2 Fusil Raffles (FR) 6 11 4 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob

3 Hitman (FR) 5 11 4 Paul Nicholls Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Harry Cobden

4 Phoenix Way (IRE) ts 8 11 4 Harry Fry Mr John P. McManus Aidan Coleman

5 Protektorat (FR) ts 6 11 4 Dan Skelton Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Harry Skelton

6 The Shunter (IRE) h,ts 8 11 4 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne Brian Hayes

7 Umbrigado (IRE) ts, p 7 11 4 David Pipe John White & Anne Underhill David Noonan

2:20pm Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 209y

1 Adagio (GER) 4 11 0 David Pipe Bryan Drew and Friends / Prof. C.Tisdall Tom Scudamore

2 Carlos Felix (IRE) 4 11 0 Dan Skelton Darren & Annaley Yates Bridget Andrews

3 John Locke 4 11 0 Dan Skelton Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles Harry Skelton

4 Monmiral (FR) 4 11 0 Paul Nicholls Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Harry Cobden

5 Paros (FR) 4 11 0 Nicky Henderson Middleham Park Racing CXXV James Bowen

6 Fiveandtwenty 4 10 7 Donald McCain Middleham Park Racing XCVI Brian Hughes

2:50pm Betway Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y

1 Aso (FR) p 11 11 7 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership Charlie Deutsch

2 Clan des Obeaux (FR) p 9 11 7 Paul Nicholls Mr&Mrs P.K.Barber,G.Mason,Sir A Ferguson Harry Cobden

3 Clondaw Castle (IRE) 9 11 7 Tom George J French, D McDermott, S Nelson, T Syder Jonathan Burke

4 Militarian 11 11 7 Andrew Martin Mr Andrew J. Martin Mr James Martin

5 Mister Fisher (IRE) 7 11 7 Nicky Henderson James & Jean Potter Ltd Nico de Boinville

6 Native River (IRE) bl 11 11 7 Colin Tizzard Brocade Racing Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

7 Real Steel (FR) ts 8 11 7 Paul Nicholls Mrs Kathy Stuart&Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd Bryony Frost

8 Tiger Roll (IRE) bl,ts 11 11 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jack Kennedy

9 Waiting Patiently (IRE) p 10 11 7 Ruth Jefferson Mr Richard Collins Brian Hughes

3:25pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

1 Abacadabras (FR) ts 7 11 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jack Kennedy

2 Ballyandy 10 11 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies Options O Syndicate Sam Twiston-Davies

3 Brewin’upastorm (IRE) ts 8 11 7 Olly Murphy Mrs Barbara Hester Aidan Coleman

4 Buveur d’Air (FR) 10 11 7 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus Nico de Boinville

5 Buzz (FR) 7 11 7 Nicky Henderson Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity James Bowen

6 Jason The Militant (IRE) ts 7 11 7 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr Peter Michael Rachael Blackmore

7 McFabulous (IRE) 7 11 7 Paul Nicholls Giraffa Racing Harry Cobden

8 Millers Bank 7 11 7 Alex Hales Millers Bank Partnership Kielan Woods

9 Not So Sleepy 9 11 7 Hughie Morrison Lady Blyth Jonathan Burke

10 Silver Streak (IRE) 8 11 7 Evan Williams Mr L. Fell Tom O’Brien

11 Song For Someone (GER) 6 11 7 Tom Symonds Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings David Bass

4:05pm Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Chase 2m 5f 19y

1 Billaway (IRE) 9 12 0 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr J. Turner Mr P. W. Mullins

2 Bishops Road (IRE) p 13 12 0 D. E. Hewins Six Star Racing Mr Edward Austin

3 Captain Cattistock ts, p 8 12 0 Fergal O’Brien Mrs Jane Tufnell Mr Albi Tufnell

4 Cat Tiger (FR) ts 7 12 0 Paul Nicholls David Maxwell Racing Limited Mr David Maxwell

5 Clondaw Westie (IRE) ts, p 10 12 0 Lawney Hill For Fun Partnership Miss Izzie Marshall

6 Cousin Pascal (FR) 9 12 0 J. J. O’Shea Mr P. A. Clifton Mr James King

7 Dashing Perk 10 12 0 Dr Richard Newland Mr Paul Jenkins Mr Sam Waley-Cohen

8 Federici p 12 12 0 Donald McCain Mrs C Strang Steel and Partner Mr Derek O’Connor

9 Golden Tobouggan 10 12 0 Mrs Julie Wadland Mrs Julie Wadland Mr Jack Andrews

10 Greensalt (IRE) ts 13 12 0 W. H. Easterby Mrs S. J. Easterby Mr William Easterby

11 Kashmir Peak (IRE) ts 12 12 0 Alan Hill Mr Daniel Cherriman Mr Daniel Cherriman

12 Killaro Boy (IRE) h 12 12 0 Henry Oliver H & H Partnership Mr Zac Baker

13 Latenightpass 8 12 0 T. Ellis Mrs P. A. Ellis Miss Gina Andrews

14 Looking Well (IRE) p 12 12 0 Nicky Richards Mr David Wesley Yates Mr J. C. Barry

15 Mighty Stowaway (IRE) bl,ts 10 12 0 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Philip J. Reynolds Mr J. J. Codd

16 More Buck’s (IRE) ts 11 12 0 Mickey Bowen Mr Mickey Bowen Mr Peter Bryan

17 Ravished (IRE) 13 12 0 J. J. O’Shea Mr A. Spender Mr Henry Crow

18 Rewritetherules (IRE) ts 7 12 0 John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Mr D. F. O’Rourke Mr T. Hamilton

19 Risk And Roll (FR) ts 7 12 0 Mrs N. Sheppard Mr and Mrs Ben Herbert and Family Mr Milo Herbert

20 Sametegal (FR) ts, p 12 12 0 Paul Nicholls Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Mr William Biddick

21 Some Man (IRE) 8 12 0 D. M. Christie Ireland R. Nicholas Mr Barry O’Neill

22 Tango de Juilley (FR) 13 12 0 Venetia Williams Venetia Williams’ Stable Staff Miss Lucy Turner

23 Ucello Conti (FR) ts, p 13 12 0 Philip Rowley Mr A. R. Bromley Mr Ben Bromley

4:40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 1m 7f 176y

1 Getaway Trump (IRE) p 8 11 12 Paul Nicholls Owners Group 023 Harry Cobden

2 Moon Over Germany (IRE) 10 11 11 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Philip J. Reynolds Jordan Gainford (7)

3 Zanza (IRE) 7 11 8 Philip Hobbs Louisville Syndicate Elite Micheal Nolan

4 Jan Maat (GER) p 8 11 4 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Rachael Blackmore

5 On The Slopes ts 7 11 3 Chris Gordon Skill Scaffolding Ltd Tom Cannon

6 Joke Dancer p 8 11 3 Sue Smith Mrs Aafke Clarke Ryan Mania

7 Dostal Phil (FR) 8 11 2 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus Tom O’Brien

8 Sao (FR) h,ts 7 11 1 Rebecca Menzies Gary Eves and Partner Nathan Moscrop (3)

9 Brelan d’As (FR) 10 11 0 Ben Haslam Mr John P. McManus Alain Cawley

10 Frero Banbou (FR) 6 11 0 Venetia Williams Mr P. Davies Charlie Deutsch

11 Gaelik Coast (FR) 7 10 13 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie Brian Hughes

12 Sully D’oc AA (FR) ts 7 10 13 Anthony Honeyball Mr John P. McManus Richie McLernon

13 Destrier (FR) ts 8 10 13 Dan Skelton Three Celts Harry Skelton

14 Grey Diamond (FR) h 7 10 11 Sam Thomas Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Twiston-Davies

15 The King of May (FR) 7 10 10 Brian Ellison Phil & Julie Martin Henry Brooke

16 Editeur du Gite (FR) 7 10 9 Gary Moore The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Joshua Moore

17 Billingsley (IRE) 9 10 6 Alastair Ralph Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Jonathan Burke

18 Ain’t My Fault (IRE) ts, p 8 10 0 Lucinda Russell Foresight Racing Stephen Mulqueen (3)

5:15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 209y

1 Bella Bluesky 5 11 0 Alistair Whillans Mr A. C. Whillans

2 Code Name Lise (IRE) 5 11 0 Lucy Wadham Ms E. L. Banks Bryony Frost

3 Elle Est Belle 5 11 0 Dan Skelton Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Harry Skelton

4 Glimpse of Gala 5 11 0 Charlie Longsdon The Tweed Clad Fossils Sam Twiston-Davies

5 Mansoline (FR) 5 11 0 Christian Williams Mr C. R. P. Williams Gavin Sheehan

6 Me Too Please (IRE) 5 11 0 A. L. T. Moore Ireland Mrs A. L. T. Moore Rachael Blackmore

7 Milans Edge (IRE) 6 11 0 Donald McCain James & Jean Potter Ltd Brian Hughes

8 Mind Sunday (FR) 5 11 0 Nicky Henderson Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nico de Boinville

9 Miss Lamb 5 11 0 Jedd O’Keeffe Miss S. E. Hall Jack Garritty

10 Step To The Top (IRE) 6 11 0 L J Morgan Mr G. C. Wragg Jack Kennedy

11 Swincombe Fleat 5 11 0 Anthony Honeyball Yeo Racing Partnership Sean Bowen

12 Wheres Maud Gone (IRE) ts 5 11 0 L J Morgan Mr Anthony Barney Mr Derek O’Connor

13 Eileendover 4 10 8 Pam Sly Michael H. Sly & Mrs Pam Sly Paul O’Brien

14 Finest View 4 10 8 Alan King Pitchall Stud Partnership Tom Cannon

15 Heartbreaker 4 10 8 Michael Bell Mrs Michael Bell Harry Cobden

16 Tweed Skirt 4 10 8 Nicky Henderson Just Four Men with Rose Tinted Glasses James Bowen

