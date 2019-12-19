Ante Post Betting Tactics

Longer term, advance wagers, often called ‘futures’ in the American market, are commonly known as ‘ante post betting’ bets which are popular within football and horse racing especially with these markets allowing punters to speculate on the winner of a particular race weeks or even months before the event.

The general idea is to get a better price on your selections given that not all of the variables are known yet, such as ground conditions, the opposition or even whether your chosen horse will run at all.

While most ante post markets are quiet until days before a race, the advance market for the Cheltenham Festival is massive and with bookmakers falling over themselves to get your business, many will now offer ‘non-runner, no bet’ options, i.e. you can take whatever price is on offer and if you horse doesn’t run, you get your money back just as you would with a normal non-runner on the day of the race.

While waiting for the final declarations on a Festival race means having a more accurate selection, when looking at the latest races at Cheltenham you can begin to identify trends that may affect your Cheltenham Festival ante post bets this allowing you to get some great value.

The Advantages of Ante Post Betting

It goes without saying that those not used to ante post betting would be pretty fuming having thrown down some money on an advance bet, only for the horse not to run. Those betting in the ante post markets regularly however are able to take advantage of all the benefits it brings.

Greater Odds

The foremost reason among many that punters bets ante post is to claim bigger odds on their selections. Once the final field is known in a race and the ‘on the day’ betting rules are implemented, prices will always be a little shorter and can fluctuate more based on the weight of money going the way of certain horses.

A good example would be a race such as the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham. Given that it’s a novice event, the betting public can’t be sure how good each horse will become, certainly not months in advance of the race.

But should a horse like Fakir D’oudairies for example, who has a great profile for a potential Arkle type, go on to have a great season then he could quite conceivably turn up on the day as the 6/4 favourite, making his price in December of 5/1 in the ante post market look huge. Therefore, punters can afford to back him to smaller stakes meaning no great loss should he lose or not run at all but take a nice profit should he get the job done.

More Favourable Betting Rules

While if punters are unable to get a ‘non-runner, no bet’ deal they will lose their stake should a chosen horse not run, they are also not subject to major price fluctuations.

With on the day betting, backers me be unwilling to take a price meaning the possibility of backing a horse at 4/1 who then goes off at 2/1, or worse still the bet could be the subject of a Rule 4 deduction.

Should a horse be withdrawn near the start, as has been the case in Cheltenham Festivals past, and there is no time to form a new market then bookmakers will payout with a Rule 4, i.e. taking 10%, 15% or even 25% from the final SP to compensate for all horses having been given a better chance due to the late non-runner.

In theory, a horse could be backed at 25/1 in the ante post market, be only 5/1 on the day and then be subject to a Rule 4 and yet none of these things would affect advance punters who will still be paid out at 25/1 should the horse go on to win, no questions asked.

Assessing Ante Post Bets

Unless you’re simply staking too much there aren’t many disadvantages to backing ante post, but plenty of benefits if you have the foresight and the patience to make the most of it. So, what do we need to do to take advantage of the ante post markets?

Get the Best Price

This is the simplest thing to get right. If you are at all willing to place an ante post bet, then make sure you don’t do it with just any bookmaker.

At the time of writing, Kemboy is available at 5/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with bet365 and 6/1 with William Hill, so there is absolutely no reason to take the lower price when under the same rules you can get bigger odds, leader to bigger potential returns.