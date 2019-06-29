Anthony Van Dyck bids to become 19th colt to complete Epsom-Curragh Derby double

The Epsom Derby hero, Anthony Van Dyck, bids to become the 19th colt to complete the Epsom-Irish Derby double when he lines up in the 154th running of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh this evening (5.20pm).

He is part of a five-strong team for multiple times champion trainer Aidan O’Brien who will be looking to make it 13 victories in the country’s Premier Classic which he first won with Desert King in 1997.

Along with Anthony Van Dyck, the Ballydoyle handler will also saddle the Investec Derby fourth Broome, Norway, Sovereign and Il Paradiso.

The chief threat to O’Brien is expected to come from Kevin Prendergast’s Madhmoon as the veteran Curragh aims to win his first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, having previously come closest when Ragapan was second to Weaver’s Hall in 1973. Madhmoon, a half length runner-up in the Investec Derby at Epsom could bridge a gap of 29 years for his owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum who last won this race with Salsabil in 1990.

Both Dermot Weld and Jim Bolger are chasing a third win in Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. The Master of Rosewell House runs another Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt in Rakan who won the King George V Cup at Leopardstown earlier this month. Jim Crowley will take the mount on the Sea The Stars colt.

The Group 3-winning Guaranteed will represent Bolger as he looks to build on a victory in the Silver Stakes at The Curragh earlier this month. He will aim to emulate Trading Leather who won the Silver Stakes en route to Irish Derby glory in 2013.

Guaranteed will be ridden by Kevin Manning who is the longest-serving stable jockey in European racing.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby which will be broadcast live in over 80 countries is off at 5.20pm with live TV coverage on both RTÉ and Racing TV.