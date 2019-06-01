Anthony Van Dyck gives Séamie Heffernan his first Investec Derby win

Ballydoyle stalwart Séamie Heffernan won his first Investec Derby at Epsom on Saturday as Aidan O’Brien became the joint winning-most trainer in the 240-year history of the race, his 7th success putting him beside John Porter, Fred Darling and Robert Robson in the roll of honour.

Anthony Van Dyck (13/2) denied Irish training legend, 86-year-old Kevin Prendergast of a win, as his Madhmoon (10/1), who ran fourth in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, finished runner-up half-a-length behind the winner.

Irish jockey, Chris Hayes, having his first mount in the Premier Classic, was denied by the late surge of Anthony Van Dyck along the far-side rail at Epsom, just when it looked as though Hayes would join Mickael Barzalona and Pádraig Beggy as an Investec Derby winner on his first ride in the contest.

Irish domination of the race, with eight of the 13 runners in the field, saw horses trained in Ireland fill the first 6 places at the line.

Ballydoyle-based horses filled places 3-6 as Wayne Lordan and Japan (20/1) were third, Broome (4/1)(Donnacha O’Brien) fourth, pre-race favourite Sir Dragonet (11/4) fifth and Circus Maximus (10/1) sixth, with less than two-lengths between the first five horses home.

Commenting on his 7th Investec Derby success, Aidan O’Brien said:

“It’s incredible, I am delighted for everybody. I am privileged to be part of the team with everybody. The lads put so much in. Everyone that works in Ballydoyle and Coolmore – there are so many people.”