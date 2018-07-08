Athena wins Grade 1 Belmont Oaks

Athena, making her eight start since 18th April, stormed to victory in the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks on Saturday night for jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The three-year-old daughter of Camelot found herself held up towards the back of the field for much of the 1m 2f race until Moore moved her up on the outside of the field.

Athena on the outside! Athena wins the Belmont Oaks Invitational! pic.twitter.com/wxBvRZV67m — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) 7 Iúil 2018

The Coolmore-owned filly, running in her third race in just 17 days, eased to the front of the field and won by a comfortable three lengths from ThewayIam and Chipolata in second and third respectively.

Looking as powerful & stunning as her namesake, ATHENA was a goddess among girls in @TheNYRA’s $1m Belmont Oaks Invitational-G1 for @Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/LytB2lrOmT — Michael Adolphson (@AdolphsonRacing) 7 Iúil 2018



Elsewhere on the Belmont Park card, Hunting Horn finished a gallant third to Catholic Boy and Analyze in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby, while Mendelssohn was third behind Firenze Fire in the Grade 3 Dwyer Stakes. Mendelssohn’s stable companion Seahenge was unplaced in the same race.