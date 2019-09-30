Battaash looking for second career victory in Prix de L’Abbaye

He has long been a bit of an enigma but it appears that this season he has put it all together. The Charlie Hills sprinter has always had the ability but would get worked up prior to his races, which would affect his performances. He has now matured and this has been shown on the track, as he has posted some breath taking displays in recent starts. He now heads into the Abbaye as the horse to beat at a shade of odds on. Punters have been heavily supporting him using offers similar to the betting offers at Grand National sites such as this.

At five years of age, he is now the highest rated sprinter in the world and is without a doubt one of the greatest we have ever seen. His recent victory in the Nunthorpe was an example of this, as he shattered the previous track record as he stopped the clock at just 55.9 seconds. This meant he lowered the long standing record of Dayjur since back in 1990. This was a stunning performance of speed as he finally showed his true colours at the track, following disappointing runs in the race in both 2017 and 2018.

This recent performance saw him post a career best RPR of 129, which gives a further indication that the horse is at its best at present. He has won three of his four starts this season, only being beaten in the King’s Stand Stakes by the now retired Blue Point. The testing Ascot straight does not play to the strengths of Battaash, so he fails to post his usual dominating performance when racing there. However, Blue Point was a champion in his own right so finishing second was still an impressive display.

Battaash also landed his third consecutive Qatar King George Stakes at Goodwood this season. This meant he became the first horse to do so and further cemented himself as the leading sprinter in training. He won the race virtually on the bridle under regular pilot Jim Crowley, as he again landed the contest with ease.

Battaash now has a record of 10 wins, two draws and three thirds from his 19 career starts. He was beaten under a length in the Abbaye last season, despite running well below his best. He will be looking to put in a similar performance to his four length victory in the race back in 2017.