Best Five bets for the Grand National 2019

Most people will be having a flutter in the Grand National on Saturday evening. Everyone from your granny to your work colleagues be sure to have a few quid on the horses. However, in a field full of 40 horses, you need a lot of luck to pick the winner. Form goes out the window in these races in my opinion, the favourite who is Tiger Roll could be brought down at the first fence, who knows.
In terms of what the punter would need to look for in a race like this, will the horse see out the 4m 2f trip at Aintree, will the horse like the forecast ground which is Good (Good to Soft in Places). I would pick a horse that is carrying a low weight as they will need the energy to get around the course. People also tend to look at jockey bookings, and other people pick a number or go by colour. I have looked through to the card to see if I can get the winner or at least some each way money, so here we go.
- Livelovelaugh – 28/1 (each way) – An outsider for the Mullins yard but the horse has been backed into 28/1 from 80/1 so it’s either someone knows something or a false stab in the dark. Again though it’s all about a bit of luck in these races. DJ Mullins is on board and is top jockey .
- Jury Duty – 14/1 (each way) – The Gordon Elliott trained Jury Duty looks set for a massive run here. Robbie Power has come out and said the horse should go well. Indeed won the Grand National in the USA in 2017, albeit over 2m 5f. Won over 3m 2f a couple of week ago though. Surely in with an each way chance.
- Anibale Fly – 14/1 (each way) – JP McManus has a couple in the race but Anibale Fly is the best of his horses in terms of odds. Barry Geraghty was due to ride him but he suffered a broken leg on Friday in one of the races at Aintree. Mark Walsh is the man now to get the chance and he is likely not to be far away.
- Vintage Clouds – 12/1 (each way) – Sue Smith’s horses always run big races in these type of events. The horse is sure to stay the distance. Likely to get into the placings at the very least.
- Pleasant Company – 18/1 (each way) – Paul Townend on board for Willie Mullins here. Stable second string but has to go very close for top yard