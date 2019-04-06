Best Five bets for the Grand National 2019

Most people will be having a flutter in the Grand National on Saturday evening. Everyone from your granny to your work colleagues be sure to have a few quid on the horses. However, in a field full of 40 horses, you need a lot of luck to pick the winner. Form goes out the window in these races in my opinion, the favourite who is Tiger Roll could be brought down at the first fence, who knows.

In terms of what the punter would need to look for in a race like this, will the horse see out the 4m 2f trip at Aintree, will the horse like the forecast ground which is Good (Good to Soft in Places). I would pick a horse that is carrying a low weight as they will need the energy to get around the course. People also tend to look at jockey bookings, and other people pick a number or go by colour. I have looked through to the card to see if I can get the winner or at least some each way money, so here we go.