Brian Hughes is Champion Jockey in Britain for a third time

Thirty-seven-year-old Irishman Brian Hughes was crowned Champion N.H. Jump Jockey in Britain for a third time today at Sandown Park.

He rode 165 winners this season from 875 rides, and ends the season 40 winners clear of nearest pursuer Sean Bowen.

He is already focusing on a fourth career championship next term and eclipsing his tally of 204 in 2021-2022, when he became only the fourth Jump jockey in history to hit a double century – alongside legendary riders Peter Scudamore, Tony McCoy and Richard Johnson.

Describing his season, he said:

“I thought the summer was quite good and I got to 100 winners quicker, but then I’ve just felt very frustrated from October time. I just never felt as though I’d got rolling the way I’d have liked to.

“It was just things like the weather and other factors, it definitely meant I had a slower time. I suppose I’m getting a bit greedy, but when you’re setting that sort of pace you kind of just want to maintain it.

“Donald’s (McCain, trainer) horses were running out of their skin last year and they’ve been running well this year but I suppose they’re just that bit higher in the handicap. We’ve got plenty of horses for next year and hopefully we have another good year.

“The plan is to become a four-time champion jockey if I’m lucky. You never know in this game, so I’ll just keep my head down and keep working away.

“To hit 160 winners is great, but when I got to 100 by the end of October I did think that 200 was definitely on the cards. It didn’t happen but there’s always next year.

“Donald and I have a fantastic partnership and we just keep rolling. He bought a couple at the Cheltenham sales and he’s got his eye on more – so onwards and upwards.

