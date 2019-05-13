Broome leads home Ballydoyle 1-2-3 in Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown

Aidan O’Brien’s incredible run of Epsom Derby trials success continued on Sunday when the Ballydoyle handler saw Broome lead home a 1-2-3 for the Co. Tipperary-based outfit in the Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown.

The win, O’Brien’s 12th in the race, saw Broome come home late under the trainer’s son, Donnacha, to claim stable companions Blenheim Palace and Sovereign who were eventually second and third respectively.

Broome, a three-year-old son of Australia, who now head to Epsom Downs in a few weeks attempting to emulate Galileo and High Chaparral in doing the Derrinstown and Epsom Derby double.

Commenting on the winner, Aidan O’Brien admitted:

“He’s lazy and that’s his way of racing but we’re very happy with him. He did well to make up the ground he did very quickly and the plan for him this season was always to start in the Ballysax, come back here for the Derrinstown and then head on to Epsom. He learnt plenty today being in amongst horses and that will help him when he goes to Epsom.”

The Derrinstown Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial was won by Mick Halford’s Hamariyna in the colours of the Aga Khan.

The Tipperary maiden winner dropped back in trip for the Group 3 race but the shorter distance didn’t prove an issue for the Ronan Whelan-ridden filly who had a length and a quarter to spare over Dean Street Doll in second.