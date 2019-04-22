Burrows Saint wins Irish Grand National for Walsh and Mullins

Willie Mullins won his first Irish Grand National on Easter Monday. The Carlow based trainer ended his hoodoo in the races and brought a home a 1-2-3 in the placings in a superb race at Fairyhouse.

Burrows Saint who went off at 6/1 favourite was given a confident ride by top jockey Ruby Walsh, who indeed was winning the race for the third time in his career to date. It was a superb pick by Walsh who had a lot of horses to pick from in the race, but Burrows Saint owned by Rich Ricci held off stable mates Acapella Bourgois and Isleofhopeanddreams.

Another of the Mullins’ runners in the race Total Recall set the pace early on but Whisperinthebreeze took up the mantle as the horses went around on the final circuit. Walsh though was calm aboard Burrows Saint and he took the lead with three fences out and held on for the win over Isleofhopeanddreams that went off at 20/1 and incidentally finished second in this race last year. Acapella Bourgois finished 3rd at 18/1, while in 4th Snuggsborough Benny trained by Liam Cusack ran a good race.