Cartier Racing Awards 2018 – Current Standings

Outstanding recent performances at Royal Ascot and Chantilly have had an impact on the points for this year’s Cartier Racing Awards.

The 28th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel, London, on the evening of Tuesday, 13th November 2018.

Jessica Harrington’s Alpha Centauri (64), successful in the Group 1 Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at The Curragh on 27th May, put herself firmly in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Award picture and maybe more (the last two Cartier Horse Of The Year, Enable and Minding, have been three-year-old fillies) with a brilliant victory in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on 22nd June.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman smashed the course record for the round mile at Ascot as she routed by at least six lengths a top-class field that included Group 1 QIPCO 1,000 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook (48) and Group1 Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches scorer Teppal (32).

Without Parole (48) announced himself to be a top miler when winning the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on 19th June. The unbeaten Frankel colt is a challenger to Group 1 Investec Derby winner Masar (68) in the race to be crowned Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt.

The pinnacle of the season for stayers, the Group 1 Gold Cup over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot on 21st June, produced one of the races of the season so far as Stradivarius (64) bravely edged out French raider Vazirabad (55) and two Irish horses, Torcedor (20) and Order Of St George (8 and Cartier Stayer in 2017 & 2016), in a pulsating finish.

A dramatic renewal of the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on 23rd June saw Merchant Navy (48), trained by Aidan O’Brien for a Coolmore partnership, coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the six-furlong contest.

Cracksman and Laurens are currently tied at the head of the standings on Pattern race points for Cartier Horse Of The Year.

Cracksman (88), Europe’s top-rated horse in training and recipient of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt Award last year, was sent off a warm favourite to gain a third Group 1 victory of 2018 in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but had to give way to Poet’s Word.

Laurens (88), trained by Karl Burke, consolidated her lead in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category with another gutsy display in the Group 1 Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly, on 17th June.

Blue Point (38) enhanced his claims for Cartier Sprinter honours with a comfortable success over Battaash (32) in the five-furlong Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes on 19th June.

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Cracksman 88

Laurens 88

Masar 68

Poet’s Word 68

Alpha Centauri 64

Stradivarius 64

Vazirabad 55

Benbatl 54

Thunder Snow 54

Study Of Man 52

Cartier Older Horse

Cracksman 88

Poet’s Word 68

Benbatl 54

Thunder Snow 54

Accidental Agent 48

Hawkbill 48

Recoletos 48

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Masar 68

Study Of Man 52

Saxon Warrior 48

Without Parole 48

Sands Of Mali 40

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Laurens 88

Alpha Centauri 64

Billesdon Brook 48

Forever Together 48

Teppal 32

Wild Illusion 32

Cartier Sprinter

Merchant Navy 48

Sands Of Mali 40

Blue Point 38

Eqtidaar 36

Battaash 32

Cartier Stayer

Stradivarius 64

Vazirabad 55

Torcedor 20

Kew Gardens 16

Desert Skyline 10