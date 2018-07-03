Cartier Racing Awards 2018 – Current Standings

Outstanding recent performances at Royal Ascot and Chantilly have had an impact on the points for this year’s Cartier Racing Awards.
The 28th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel, London, on the evening of Tuesday, 13th November 2018.
Jessica Harrington’s Alpha Centauri (64), successful in the Group 1 Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at The Curragh on 27th May, put herself firmly in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Award picture and maybe more (the last two Cartier Horse Of The Year, Enable and Minding, have been three-year-old fillies) with a brilliant victory in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on 22nd June.
The daughter of Mastercraftsman smashed the course record for the round mile at Ascot as she routed by at least six lengths a top-class field that included Group 1 QIPCO 1,000 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook (48) and Group1 Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches scorer Teppal (32).
Without Parole (48) announced himself to be a top miler when winning the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on 19th June. The unbeaten Frankel colt is a challenger to Group 1 Investec Derby winner Masar (68) in the race to be crowned Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt.
The pinnacle of the season for stayers, the Group 1 Gold Cup over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot on 21st June, produced one of the races of the season so far as Stradivarius (64) bravely edged out French raider Vazirabad (55) and two Irish horses, Torcedor (20) and Order Of St George (8 and Cartier Stayer in 2017 & 2016), in a pulsating finish.
A dramatic renewal of the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on 23rd June saw Merchant Navy (48), trained by Aidan O’Brien for a Coolmore partnership, coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the six-furlong contest.
Cracksman and Laurens are currently tied at the head of the standings on Pattern race points for Cartier Horse Of The Year.
Cracksman (88), Europe’s top-rated horse in training and recipient of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt Award last year, was sent off a warm favourite to gain a third Group 1 victory of 2018 in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but had to give way to Poet’s Word.
Laurens (88), trained by Karl Burke, consolidated her lead in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category with another gutsy display in the Group 1 Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly, on 17th June.
Blue Point (38) enhanced his claims for Cartier Sprinter honours with a comfortable success over Battaash (32) in the five-furlong Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes on 19th June.
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Cracksman 88
Laurens 88
Masar 68
Poet’s Word 68
Alpha Centauri 64
Stradivarius 64
Vazirabad 55
Benbatl 54
Thunder Snow 54
Study Of Man 52
Cartier Older Horse
Cracksman 88
Poet’s Word 68
Benbatl 54
Thunder Snow 54
Accidental Agent 48
Hawkbill 48
Recoletos 48
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Masar 68
Study Of Man 52
Saxon Warrior 48
Without Parole 48
Sands Of Mali 40
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Laurens 88
Alpha Centauri 64
Billesdon Brook 48
Forever Together 48
Teppal 32
Wild Illusion 32
Cartier Sprinter
Merchant Navy 48
Sands Of Mali 40
Blue Point 38
Eqtidaar 36
Battaash 32
Cartier Stayer
Stradivarius 64
Vazirabad 55
Torcedor 20
Kew Gardens 16
Desert Skyline 10