Monday 3rd October

Nominations for The McCoys, the awards which recognise excellence in Jump Racing, are revealed today. The McCoys will be presented for the fifth time in 2022 before an invited audience at Cheltenham Racecourse on the evening of Wednesday 12th October, with Racing TV’s Nick Luck and Jill Douglas of ITV Sport acting as the comperes.

Established in 2017, The McCoys are named in honour of the most successful Jump jockey of all-time, Sir AP McCoy, who rode a record 4,358 Jump winners during his career and was champion Jump jockey in Britain an unprecedented 20 times. He retired from the saddle on the final day of the 2014-15 season at Sandown Park.

In determining winners at The McCoys, performances over the course of the 2021-22 Jump season at all Jockey Club Racecourses that stage Jump racing are taken into consideration. The Jockey Club Racecourses that stage Jump racing are Aintree, Carlisle, Cheltenham, Exeter, Haydock Park, Huntingdon, Kempton Park, Market Rasen, Sandown Park, Warwick and Wincanton.

Winners at The McCoys are determined by a panel of judges which in 2022 were made up of Sir AP McCoy himself, equestrian Olympian Zara Tindall, ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin, Racing Post journalist Chris Cook and Jon Pullin, Cheltenham’s Clerk of the Course.

Nominations for each category, including the new Training Achievement of The Season category, can be found below. There are no nominations for the two special awards – the Outstanding Contribution and Judges’ Choice awards – with the winners revealed on the night.

The McCoys are also awarded to the Leading Owner, Leading Trainer, Leading Jockeys (Professional, Conditional and Amateur), plus the Leading Horses (Novice Hurdler, Hurdler, Novice Chaser and Chaser). With winners decided on the number of wins – with countback on places in the event of a tie – already decided by last year’s races the roll of honour can be found further below with the list of nominations.

Ian Renton, The Jockey Club’s Regional Managing Director for the West, said: “It’s fantastic that The McCoys has established itself so quickly as an event that the Jump racing community looks forward to with great enthusiasm.

“The night itself is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those who contributed to making last season such a thrilling one, while also highlighting the brilliant racing to come over the next few months.”

A full list of winners for the first four years of The McCoys can be found online at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/events-tickets/the-mccoy-awards/

When The McCoys were first staged in 2017, only achievements at The Jockey Club’s racecourses in the South West Region – Cheltenham, Exeter, Warwick and Wincanton – were taken into consideration when determining winners.

The McCoys 2022 – Nominations

Stable Person of The Year – Sponsored by Pertemps

Rachel Cook (John Bridger)

Amy Myatt (Clare Ellam)

Marjorie Renwick (Harriet Graham)

Andrew Robertson (Brian Ellison)

Sarah Shreeve (Nicky Henderson)

Racing Ride of The Season – Sponsored by Natural Green

Aidan Coleman (Paisley Park, Chapel Farm Stud Cleeve Hurdle, Cheltenham)

Sean Bowen (Mac Tottie, Randox Topham Chase, Aintree)

Derek Fox (Corach Rambler, Ultima Handicap Chase, Cheltenham)

Danny Mullins (Flooring Porter, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, Cheltenham)

Horse Performance of The Season – Sponsored by NAF

A Plus Tard (Cheveley Park Stud/ Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore) – Betfair Chase, Haydock Park

Constitution Hill (Michael Buckley/Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville) – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Cheltenham

Eldorado Allen (JP Romans & Terry Warner/Colin Tizzard/Brendan Powell) – Betway Haldon Gold Cup, Exeter

Fiddlerontheroof (Taylor, Burley and O’Dwyer/Colin Tizzard/Brendan Powell) – Colin Parker Intermediate Chase, Carlisle)

Horse of The Season – Sponsored by Sporting Life

A Plus Tard (Cheveley Park Stud/Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Backmore)

Ahoy Senor (Mrs C Wymer & Peter Russell/Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox)

Edwardstone (Robert Abrey, Ian Thurtle/Alan King/Tom Cannon)

Honeysuckle (Kenny Alexander/ Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore)

Training Achievement of The Season – Sponsored by Cotswold Forage

Henry de Bromhead – Back-to-back wins in the Unibet Champion Hurdle & Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Alan King – Campaign of Edwardstone to win the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase at The Festival™

Emmet Mullins – Training the novice Noble Yeats to win the Randox Grand National

Willie Mullins – 10 wins at The Festival™

Outstanding Contribution – Sponsored by WellChild

To be announced on the night

Judges’ Choice – Sponsored by WO Lewis

To be announced on the night

The McCoys 2022 – Winners already determined by statistics during the 2021-22 season

Leading Owner – sponsored by McCoy Contractors

Mr John P. McManus

Leading Owner, three or fewer horses – sponsored by McCoy Contractors

J P Romans & Taylor, O’Dwyer

Leading Trainer – 40 or more horses – sponsored by Beach Independent Financial Advisors

Dan Skelton

Leading Trainer – fewer than 40 horses – sponsored by Beach Independent Financial Advisors

Jeremy Scott

Leading Professional Jockey – sponsored by Ellenborough Park

Brian Hughes

Leading Conditional Jockey – sponsored by Ellenborough Park

Chester Williams

Leading Amateur Jockey – sponsored by Ellenborough Park

Mr Tristan Durrell

Leading Novice Hurdler – sponsored by Indiba

An Tailliur (FR)

Leading Hurdler – sponsored by Indiba

Marie’s Rock (IRE)

Leading Novice Chaser – sponsored by Harrison Clark Rickerbys

Edwardstone (GB)

Leading Chaser – sponsored by Harrison Clark Rickerbys

Strictlyadancer (IRE)

