Cheshire Oaks winner Mehdaayih headlines Investec Oaks Entries

John Gosden’s supplementary entry Mehdaayih headlines 16 contenders for the £523,750 Group 1 Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs on Friday, day one of the Investec Derby Festival.

The daughter of Frankel was added to the 12-furlong Classic at a cost of £30,000 after a brilliant four and a half-length victory in the Listed Cheshire Oaks in early May.

Gosden, who has two Investec Oaks successes to his name, is also responsible for Anapurna, who defeated Roger Varian’s Tauteke by six lengths in the Listed Lingfield Oaks Trial on 11th May.

Irish champion flat trainer Aidan O’Brien goes in search of an eight Investec Oaks triumph with the Ballydoyle handler responsible for five fillies, led by Pink Dogwood.

A half-sister to 2018 Group 1 Irish Derby victor Latrobe, Pink Dogwood returned to action with a smooth success in the Listed Salsabil Stakes at Navan on 28th April.

O’Brien’s other Investec Oaks entries are Group 1 English and Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Hermosa (who is now most likely to run in the Prix de Diane in France in the coming weeks), Fleeting, successful in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes winner at Doncaster, as well as fellow outsiders Delphinia and Peach Tree.

Dermot Weld’s Tarnawa, winner of the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at Naas on her last outing, as well as Joseph O’Brien’s Group 1 Fillies’ Mile scorer Iridessa, who ran in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh last Sunday, still remain among the seven Irish-trained entries.

William Haggas has two leading contenders in Maqsad and Frankellina, while Ralph Beckett, a dual Investec Oaks-winning trainer, could be represented by Manuela De Vega.

Amanda Perrett’s Lavender’s Blue, Musidora Stakes fifth Blue Gardenia from the David O’Meara yard and Sh Boom, trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam, complete the Investec Oaks entries.