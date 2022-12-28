Conflated wins Savills Chase for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

8 total views, 8 views today

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy claimed a treble at Leopardstown this afternoon, among them Conflated in the Grade 1 Savills Chase.

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy won the highlight of day 3 at Leopardstown. Ridden by Jack Kennedy, last season’s Irish Gold Cup winner at the same track, Conflated, achieved a five-length success at the South County Dublin track, to add to the day’s earlier wins of Sam’s Choice and Maxxum for the Elliott-Kennedy partnership.

In the Savills Chase, Conflated disputed the lead with Kemboy (18/5) for much of the 3 mile race the dominant race leaders filled the first two positions at the line, with Kemboy and Paul Townend having a length-and-a-quarter to spare over Fury Road, in the same colours as the winner, Gigginstown House Stud.

In the other Grade 1 race of the day, the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle, Home By The Lee gave jockey JJ Slevin a second career success at the highest level. Trained by Joseph O’Brien, the 7/1 shot won by three lengths from Ashdale Bob (14/1) with longshot Meet And Greet a further half-a-length back in third place.

Deep Cave (11/4) gave Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead success in the opening Savills Maiden Hurdle. The son of Court Cave had half a length in hand on 6/5f Lots Of Joy at the line, with Firm Footings (13/2) next home in third place.

The Irish Daily Star Christmas Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 4 furlongs went to the late finishing joint top-weight Sam’s Choice (8/1). A maiden over hurdles, his trainer Gordon Elliott opted to run the son of Kalinisi in a handicap hurdle for the first time today. Carrying 12 stone, the Jack Kenned-ridden gelding was a two-and-three-quarter length victor over Gali Flight (14/1), with 17/2 chance Music Of Tara taking third spot.

Trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy brought up a fast double when taking the next, the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) with Maxxum (11/4f). A qualifier for the Cheltenham Festival race sponsored by Pertemps, Maxxum was an easy 16-length winner over stable companion Eric Bloodaxe (7/1), with Good Time Jonny half-a-length behind in third, while Perceval Legallois (8/1) fourth in the €50,000 handicap.

The Ballymaloe Relish Beginners Chase went the way of the Mouse Morris-trained Gentlemansgame (2/1 2f) in the hand of Darragh O’Keeffe, while Ile Atlantique (4/7f) took the concluding Bumper for Willie and Patrick Mullins.

