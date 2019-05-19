Davy Russell wins the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil

Youghal, Co. Cork jockey Davy Russell has won the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris with Carriacou at Auteuil this afternoon.

The Irish rider settled his mount in midfield before cruising into the lead on the Isabelle Pacault-trained horse.

The pair went on to claim a wide-margin success over the race favourite Bipolaire.

What a performance! Carriacou absolutely bolts up to win the Grade 1 French Gold Cup at Auteuil under @_Davy_Russel_ for Isabelle Pacault… pic.twitter.com/EJHgpo2KFG — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 19, 2019

The two-time Aintree Grand National winning rider, said of his first French Grade 1 success:

“The race went well and his jumping was key. Every time I felt I was getting out of position he’d produce a good jump. I had to wait in the straight and not get to the front too soon.”

As Isabelle Pacault becomes the first female trainer to win the race, Burrows Saint was the best of the five Willie Mullins-trained runners, finishing fifth under Paul Townend. Mullins’ other horses, Pleasant Company, Rathvinden, Total Recall and Acapella Bourgeois, were all well beaten.