Des Scahill to call his final Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby this evening

Legendary racecourse commentator Des Scahill will call the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for the 47th and final time at The Curragh on Saturday evening.

Scahill, who first became involved in racing when starting a three-year apprenticeship under Dermot Weld’s late father, Charlie, has called Ireland’s premier Classic since 1971, without missing a single year, and reckons he has commentated on around 30,000 races during his long glittering career.

Speaking ahead of his final Irish Derby, Scahill nominates Nijinsky as the best horse he has seen over that time:

“The best horse I’ve ever seen was Nijinsky. He won the Triple Crown and an Irish Derby (in 1970). You only need to see the horses who have tried since to realise how good he was, to win a Guineas and a St Leger, as well as at Epsom and The Curragh.”

He is disappointed that attendances at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby aren’t as big as they were in the 1980s. He mentions in particular 1987, the year of a bomb scare at the Co. Kildare venue. Scahill believes there were 25,000-30,000 patrons present to witness John Reid riding Sir Harry Lewis to victory.

Scahill also suggests the recent domination of Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien, who has won the race seven times, means French and British trainers are less likely to send their runners to The Curragh:

“It used to be such a spectacle, as you nearly always used to get the first four from Epsom, there’d be lots of speculation about how the form would be turned around and inevitably it would happen. Several Epsom winners got beat at The Curragh, because they are very different tracks. Because of Aidan’s domination of the race it probably isn’t the same spectacle it once was, we certainly don’t get as many French runners, for example.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s centrepiece where Investec Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee will travel to challenge the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior, the voice of Irish racecourse commentary offers the following thoughts:

“It’s easy to say some horses don’t take to Epsom, which is what they’ve said for Saxon Warrior (fourth at Epsom), but I always think Epsom suits a Guineas winner. I don’t think he ever looked comfortable and he didn’t come home to any effect that you could say he was unlucky. I think the market is crazy, he’s taking on the horse who was second and seemed to be staying on as if The Curragh will suit him well. I won’t say Saxon Warrior won’t win, but I wouldn’t want to be taking odds-on about him.”

Des Scahill has confirmed that the Darley Irish Oaks at The Curragh in July will be the final Irish Classic he will call home.