Doncaster St Leger 1-2 Kew Gardens & Lah Ti Dar clash in Group 1 Investec Coronation Cup

The second Group 1 race on the opening day of the Investec Derby meeting at Epsom, the Investec Coronation Cup, will see a rematch between the winner and runner-up in last year’s St Leger at Doncaster when Kew Gardens (Ryan Moore) and Lah Ti Dar (Frankie Dettori) clash in the 10-horses £445,000 contest over one mile, four furlongs and six yards.

Kew Gardens will bid to give trainer Aidan O’Brien an incredible ninth Investec Coronation Cup victory. The four-year-old, who captured the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris over this distance in July, finished second under a penalty Andrew Balding’s Morando (Silvestre de Sousa) in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes at Chester in early May.

British champion trainer John Gosden will be represented by Lah Ti Dar, winner of the Group 2 Middleton Stakes at York, and Coronet (Olivier Peslier), runner-up in three Group 1 race last year. Coronet was fourth behind Communique (Franny Norton) from the Mark Johnston yard in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby’s Old Persian (James Doyle) was supplemented by owners Godolphin earlier this week; the colt won the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic last March.

Salouen (Oisín Murphy), second to Cracksman last year for Sylvester Kirk, also runs, as does Hughie Morrison’s Emirates Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (Gerald Mosse).

The Roger Varian inmate Defoe (Andrea Atzeni) and Aidan O’Brien’s other runner Cypress Creek (Donnacha O’Brien) complete the line-up.