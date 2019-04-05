Don’t know who to back for the Grand National? This GG generator has you covered

The biggest day in the racing calendar is almost upon us, with the runners for the 2019 Grand National all but confirmed.

Tiger Roll is in contention of breaking a long-standing record following last year’s triumph with Jockey Davy Russell aboard.

For the history buffs out there, should Tiger Roll manage to win on Saturday, it will be the first time such a feat has been accomplished since Red Rum in 1974.

With an estimated £300 million set to be wagered by hopeful punters up and down the UK, it can often be difficult to decide who to put your money on?

While some studiously examine previous horse form,performances in different weather conditions and terrains, along with the latest aggregated odds, others prefer to base their assumptions on superstitions such as lucky colours and star signs.

Working with the data team at BetVictor, we’ve combined all that information into one handy Grand National Horse Generator to do the leg work for you.

Simply select your perfect horse based on four questions that match your personality traits with the different horses. Whether you like to play it safe to guarantee some winnings or prefer to be risky to bring home a lucrative win, our Horse Generator answers all – give it a try!