Doubles for Jessica Harrington & Aidan O’Brien at The Curragh

The three Group races on Day 2 of Longines Irish Champion Trials Weekend at The Curragh were shared out between Patrick Prendergast, Jessica Harrington, and Aidan O’Brien, with the latter pair claiming doubles on the day.

Skitter Scatter (7/1), winner of a recent Group 3 at Leopardstown, stepped up to take the Group 2 Debutante Stakes for Prendergast and jockey Ronan Whelan. The 2-year-old daughter of Scat Daddy won from the Jim Bolger-trained Bandiúc Eile (50/1) with Zagitova (2/1f) in third place.

Anthony Van Dyck (4/6f) led home a Ballydoyle 1-2-3 in the Group 2 Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes as the Aidan O’Brien runner beat stable mates Christmas (13/2) and Mohawk. The winning trainer believes the winner should stay a mile and nominated The Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes on Longines Irish Champions Weekend as a possible target.

Jessica Harrington and Colm O’Donoghue’s good season continued as Beautiful Morning (5/1) got the better of the well-travelled Deauville (11/4) by a nose in a thrilling finish to the Group 3 Manguard Plus Royal Whip Stakes, a race which is a trial for the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown next month. Harrington then had a 1-2 in the following race, The Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Handicap, when Rovetta (5/2f) got the better of Echo Park (100/30).

Aidan O’Brien’s Lost Treasure (5/1) won the Gabriel Curran Memorial Maiden, despite the son of War Front being described post-race by his trainer as “very green”. Breaking Story was a surprise 33/1 winner of the opening race of the day, The Irish Stallion Farms Maiden, for Sheila Lavery and Robbie Colgan.

Thomas Mullins’ Emily Square (11/2) won the Tipperary Crystal ‘Rose’ Ladies Handicap, the penultimate race on the card, while Tracey Collins trained the winner of the last, Idalia (16/1) under Niall McCullagh.