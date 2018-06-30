Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh 5.15pm

This evening’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby has attracted the biggest field for Ireland’s premier Classic since 2006 as Ballydoyle handler Aidan O’Brien bids to maintain his recent dominance in the race, having won it 9 times since 2006.

Despite the fact that Investec Derby winner at Epsom, the Charlie Appleby-trained Masar, misses the race, Epsom runner-up Dee Ex Bee (Silvestre de Sousa) from the Mark Johnston yard sets the standard.

The Scottish trainer is bidding for his first success in the race and his runner is one of three British-trained horses in the 12-runner field. Epsom Derby winning trainer Charlie Appleby is represented by Old Persian (William Buick) while Harry Dunlop, son of John who won the Irish Derby twice, with Shirley Heights in 1978 and Salsabil in 1990, and Frankie Dettori team up with Knight To Behold.

Following victory in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last week Charlie Appleby supplemented Old Persian, a son of Dubawi, for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby as the Newmarket trainer looks to complete the English and Irish Derby double for Godolphin.

Aidan O’Brien as always will lead a strong home-based challenge for the Group 1 €1,500,000 event over 1 mile 4 furlongs.

QIPCO Guineas winner at Newmarket in May, Saxon Warrior (Ryan Moore), who was being mentioned as a possible Triple Crown horse earlier in the year, but disappointed when finishing fourth in the Investec Derby at Epsom in June, will lead the Ballydoyle challenge.

The son of Deep Impact will be joined in the field by his stable companions, Delano Roosevelt, Rostropovich and The Pentagon.

Joseph O’Brien, who won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on two occasions as a jockey, with Camelot and Australia, has his first runner in the race as a trainer, the Lloyd J. Williams-owned Latrobe, with his younger brother Donnacha taking the mount.

Mick Halford runs his Gallinule Stakes winner Platinum Warrior in the contest, while Dermot Weld saddles Bandua as the Master of Rosewell bids to win a fourth Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Fozzy Stack, son of Tommy of Red Rum and Aintree Grand National fame, has his first runner in the Irish Derby with Carlo Biraghi while Coolcullen trainer Jim Bolger, winner of the race in 2013 with Trading Leather, runs Theobald, a son of 2006 European Champion Two Year Old, Teofilo.