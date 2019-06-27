Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at The Curragh starts this evening

The three-day Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival gets underway at the newly refurbished Curragh this evening with the Tote Rockingham Handicap at 7.45pm the feature event on a 7-race card. Gates will open this evening at 4.30pm, with action beginning at the Co. Kildare venue at 5.45pm.

The current going at The Curragh is good to yielding on the straight course, yielding in places. The round course is good, good to yielding in places. Racing will be on the stand side track, with stalls placed in the centre for all sprint races.

The forceast is mainly dry for both today (Thursday) and Friday, will the possibility of showers Friday night into Saturday.

Friday’s feature race will be the Group 1 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes, which will go to post at 5.25pm, part of a 7-race card which begins at 3.15pm.

Saturday’s and the festival’s highlight, the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby over a mile and a half will see Anthony Van Dyck bid to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double. The first of eight-races will commence at 1.45pm, with the day’s feature off at 5.20pm.

Tickets will be available at the turnstiles each of the days, with further information available on www.curragh.ie.